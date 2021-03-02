CHS principal accepts new position at Arrowhead

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg High School Principal Adam Kurth has recently accepted the position of principal at Hartland’s Arrowhead High School, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Kurth will continue to fulfill his role as CHS principal through the end of June.
“I have truly enjoyed my time serving and working with the students, staff and families of Cedarburg High School and I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past five years — and especially over the challenging past 12 months,” Kurth said. “I will miss the relationships I have formed within my building and this community, but look forward to the tremendous opportunity I have been afforded to serve as the principal of Arrowhead High School.”
The Cedarburg School Board approved hiring Kurth as CHS principal in July of 2016. He was hired out of a pool of 12 applicants shortly after former high school principal Jeff Nelson was selected as the superintendent for the Grafton School District.
Kurth previously served as the principal at Luxemburg-Casco High School for two years and as the associate building principal for West Bend East and West high schools. Prior to becoming an administrator, Kurth was a high school English teacher in Michigan for seven years.
“We are grateful and appreciative of his dedication and service to our learning community and the larger community for the past five years,” according to a press release from the school district.
The process for hiring a new principal is underway and more details will be available in the coming weeks.
“The District is looking for a collaborative leader who is determined to see all students succeed, committed to continuous improvement, and skilled at fostering mutually- respectful relationships with students, parents, colleagues, and community members,” the press release states. “At CSD, we look for individuals whose creativity, curiosity, enthusiasm, and professionalism are contagious. We seek a leader who is committed to high academic standards and is focused on improving our status as a destination high school.”