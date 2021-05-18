WASHINGTON COUNTY — As more people are vaccinated and guidelines change for COVID-19, local churches are adjusting to phase into more regular, pre-pandemic types of services.
For more than a year, many churches have adapted practices through the COVID-19 pandemic, including masking, capacity limits at services to allow distancing, adding more services, livestreaming, holding services outdoors and other methods to maintain worship.
Now, as vaccination numbers rise and more parts of society begin moving back toward the way things used to be, churches throughout the county are beginning to loosen such restrictions and plan for moving out of pandemic practice.
“Basically we announced to folks that as of this weekend, Pentacost Sunday, we will no longer be having restrictions on attendance, masking or social distancing,” said the Rev. Richard Stoffel of St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.
Stoffel said also that while plans are not finalized yet, the parish intends to have a designated area during service for those who still wish to mask and social distance, so those not yet comfortable with mixing for whatever reason still have a way to attend worship services.
Stoffel said the same practice is being implemented at the parishes of St. Lawrence in Hartford and Resurrection in Allenton, which are joined with St. Peter, and the new standard is in line with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s guidance.
At First United Methodist Church of Hartford, a hybrid approach is being planned. Pastor Cheryl Weaver said as of right now, FUMC is still using COVID-19 protocols with masking and distancing, but plans in June to begin a new schedule in which each week will have a service still using the COVID-19 safety measures, and another service which is mask-optional.
“If you feel comfortable, come to that service, and if you don’t, come to the other one,” Weaver said.
At St. John’s in West Bend, protocols were changed at the end of April. Masking remains encouraged during services but is now optional, with the removal of state mask mandates. The church balcony area still requires masking during service, for those who wish to continue pandemic precautions, according to a message from the pastoral team.
“More and more people are going mask-free with the progress of the vaccine ... Generally speaking, things are returning more to ‘normal,’” St. John’s Pastor Jeff Hesse said.
Distancing is no longer required at St. John’s and the church has reinstated normal Communion distribution, though church leaders will continue wearing masks when in proximity to others. Hesse said they are also continuing to stream services online through YouTube and Facebook for those who have exposure concerns.
“We still are trying to care for those people also,” Hesse.
According to the St. John’s pastors’ message on the church’s website, “We ask that you respect your fellow brothers and sisters’ boundaries and concerns in Christ with all of these protocols. Some will be more comfortable than others. Some will shake hands while others will not.”
Peace United Church of Christ, in Kewaskum, has not yet changed any protocols related to the pandemic and is still requiring masks with a 25-percent capacity limit, though church staff noted that could change moving forward. The church has a gathering committee which meets to discuss new regulations and guidance on COVID-19 matters.
As of last week, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department issued statistics that 40.2 percent of Washington County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 33.8 percent of residents have fully completed their vaccination series. The CDC also updated guidance last week to state that fully vaccinated people — those who are at least two weeks past the final dose — could safely return to pre-pandemic behaviors without masking or distancing.