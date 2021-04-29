WEST BEND — Several West Bend, Washington County and community leaders gathered at the Eisenbahn Trailhead on Rusco Road Wednesday morning to not only break ground on a new trailhead facilities project, but also to pay homage to Jeff Puetz, president of Bike Friendly West Bend as he retires from West Bend Mutual Insurance and steps down from his leadership role.
The Rusco Road Trailhead Improvement Project will include the addition of 12 parking stalls, bike racks, dog and repair stations, additional signage and space for portable restrooms at the trailhead. The project was made possible through a collaboration between West Bend and Washington County. It is funded through Wisconsin Recreational Trail Aids Grant and matching private contributions raised through Bike Friendly West Bend. West Bend Mutual Insurance donated the first $10,000 and a group of volunteers including Jeff, Kine and John Torinus.
Bike Friendly West Bend was founded six years ago to advocate for bike-friendly infrastructure in and around the city. The longterm dream of the organization was to see a trailhead at the end of the Eisenbahn Trail. The county now has plans to extend the trail to County Trunk Highway Y.
“I can’t speak enough how much an asset the Eisenbahn Trail is for our community. Just its location alone, cutting right through our city, makes it a primary way that so many of our residents make use of the trail and really just go through our city,” said Mayor Chris Jenkins. “In addition to that, the city of West Bend has always been very supportive of our different recreational opportunities that we have. Our recent endorsement of bike loops that will be coming in the next year or so here is a clear indication of how important that connectivity throughout our city is with the use of our bikes and trail system.”
“The trailhead will provide a convenient and safer means to access the trail, and I predict, will expand the many number of people who already use this junction as a key access point to the trail,” said Puetz.
The trail is not only used as a means for recreation, but is also an important part of many citizens’ daily routine to get groceries or commute to work, including some employees at West Bend Mutual.
Puetz is retiring from West Bend Mutual Insurance on Friday after 30 years of service. At the same time, he is stepping down from his leadership role in Bike Friendly West Bend. His final day as president is undetermined at this time as the organization selects a new president.
“As you can imagine, any project that takes five years to actually start to see things happen, it takes a lot of perseverance, and Jeff’s been there every single step of the way as has Bike Friendly and all of the people that have already been mentioned,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
Schoemann said that in stepping back from his leadership role, Puetz is leaving “large cycling shoes to fill in” in the community. Puetz has applied for bicyclefriendly community designations, coordinated the Bicycle Benefits program, maintained local bicycle infrastructure, participated in the county’s first Comprehensive Bike and Trail Network Plan and raised funds for improvements.
Washington County Parks will dedicate a bench to Puetz at the Rusco Road trailhead.
“I’m honored for the commendation, but like I said before, it’s all the members of Bike Friendly,” said Puetz.
“To see the ground actually being torn up and the brush cleared away is awesome,” he said. Washington County Parks and Trails Manager Logan Bliss, who began working with the county in February, is also playing a role in the collaborative project.
“I haven’t been here long enough to really gauge the history of it, but just from the amount of people that showed up and a little bit I’ve worked with Bike Friendly West Bend, I can tell it means a lot to this community and it’s really cool to work on a project and manage a project that means so much to the community,” he said.