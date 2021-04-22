OCONOMOWOC — After the rousing success Oconomowoc experienced as part of the 80th celebration of “The Wizard of Oz” and the city’s new Oz Plaza in 2019, city staff and the Common Council are aiming to take Oz Plaza a few steps further to enhance the tourist attraction.
As part of the 80th celebration, Oz Plaza — which is located in the alley way between City Hall and Grill 164 — was installed complete with seven statues of characters and a yellow brick road.
But given the popularity of Oz Plaza, Oconomowoc Planner Kristi Weber has spearheaded an effort to breathe life into the rest of the area given the surrounding landscape isn’t as eye appealing as the city would like.
“(The plaza gets) an amazing amount of traffic,” Weber said. “I hear kids giggle all the time outside of my office window.”
Currently the backdrop consists of Grill 164’s patio, a tree which was damaged in 2019, an electrical box and garbage dumpsters. The entire project is on city property as the city currently rents the patio space to Grill 164.
In an effort to beautify the area, Weber proposed the following efforts at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting:
■ Extending the yellow brick road pathway to go back to the rear of the plaza. Over the pathway would be strung lights to illuminate the pathway.
■ Offer open community rainbow seating where citizens can hang out in colorful chairs and tables — akin to Madison’s Union Terrace set up.
■ A green art wall where plants would grow to create an art piece.
■ Updates to Dorothy via an airbrush artist.
■ A trellis at the rear entrance to the alley as a gateway to the plaza that would have colored glass panes that would shine a rainbow on the ground when the sun hits it.
■ A “poppy screen” that would separate the characters from those enjoying the community seating.
■ An upper deck community seating area that would go on top of the old police department garage.
It should be noted that the project is in its infancy design wise and it’s possible not all aspects — such as the upper deck — may be used in final build out of the updated plaza.
In addition — separately from the Oz Plaza project — there was a mural approved by the Tourism Commission this week that would go on Grill 164’s wall.
Weber said she was floored at how popular “The Wizard of Oz” celebration was in 2019 and how important it was for the city.
“The crowds just poured out,” she said. “The amount of advertising and news that got out there about who Oconomowoc was and its history was huge.”
Weber said in the process of putting the presentation together community members already reached out to her to help with the execution of the project.
As such, Weber said she “is very confident and comfortable” she could bring the project in under $150,000 with all of the funding being raised by the community.
Of the aldermen who spoke after Weber’s presentation, all of them expressed overwhelming support of the idea.
“I think the mural will look cool,” Alderman Matt Rosek said. “I like everything about it.” Weber said the preliminary plan is to begin build out in winter or spring of 2022 with the project taking around three to four months to complete.
Weber said there isn’t a way for the community to pitch in to the project as of yet, but in the coming months the city will release information about how citizens can donate their time or money.