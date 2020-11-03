DELAFIELD - Delafield voters have decided to support the city in a referendum that will allow the city to increase taxes in order to maintain the level of service currently provided within the city.
There were 2,785 votes in favor of the referendum, 58%, and 2,018 votes against, 42%.
According to the city's referendum information packet, Delafield asked its residents to allow it to exceed its 1.226% tax levy increase to 4.011% eachyear for the next five years - an increase of $257,608.
The referendum will allow the city to continue staffing one police officer, providing quality of life initiatives such as the city's ice skating rink and employing one administrative position. The city would have had to cut those positions and limit quality of life programs in the city had it failed.
Mayor Kent Attwell said he appreciates the people of Delafield going to the polls and voting in favor of the referendum.
"We will continue to spend your tax dollars as wisely and as conservatively as we can," Attwell said.
The results are unofficial until canvassed.
Delafield referendum
Yes 2,785 58%
No 2,018 42%