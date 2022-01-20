City of West Bend Tourism Commission awards $20K event promotion grants

WEST BEND — The City of West Bend Tourism Commission awarded six nonprofit organizations with event promotion grants totaling $20,000. These grants are intended to support promotional efforts to attract tourism and enhance economic impact on West Bend for events taking place from May 1-Sept. 30.
2022 Spring/Summer Event Promotion Grants include: $8,000 to the Museum of Wisconsin Art for Art & Chalk Fest 2022 on Aug. 20-22; $6,000 to West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation for Regner Fest on July 1516; $4,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties for West Bend GERMANfest on Aug. 2528; $1,000 to Casa Guadalupe Education Center for Fiesta Latina on May 21; $500 to West Bend Early Risers-Kiwanis for the West Bend Annual Duck Derby on July 4; and $500 to Roots and Branches for the Gardens of West Bend event on July 16-17.
“The Tourism Commission is pleased to be able to offer local organizations with event promotion grants in 2022,” said Chairman Jay Shambeau. “West Bend’s tourism industry recovered significantly in 2021. Events are returning in full force, and we hope these grant opportunities spur the development of new events in the future.”
A total of $49,000 was requested of the available $20,000. One of the primary purposes of these funds is to attract overnight leisure visitors to stay in West Bend hotels.
Priority is given to marketing directed outside of Washington County and the creation of new events. Entities awarded the largest dollar amounts best demonstrated the likeliness of attracting overnight visitors and high numbers of leisure travelers from outside of the local community.
Members of the Tourism Commission include Shambeau, District 2 Alderman Mark Allen, District 6 Alderman Tracy Ahrens, hotel industry representative Guy Fox and business representative Maximillian Sallinen. The Tourism Commission met on Tuesday to review each grant application and award available funding.
In addition to the Spring/Summer Event Promotion Grant, the Tourism Commission will offer a Fall/Winter Tourism Promotion Grant totaling up to $20,000. Funds may be requested for tourism marketing held between Oct. 1, 2022-March 31, 2023. The online application opens March 1 at www.ci.west-bend.wi.us.