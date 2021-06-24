OCONOMOWOC — The old adage “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” generally gives hope to those in a rough way.
For the tunnel beneath Highway 67 at Oconomowoc Parkway, that light will not shine through for the foreseeable future as city officials were informed state funding to open the project was not included in the state budget recently.
Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said the city’s ask for earmarked funds — in the amount of $2.76 million — unfortunately usually don’t go through into the budget.
“It was a long shot from the beginning, but it’s better than doing nothing,” Dittrich said.
The first plans for the tunnel surfaced in late 2013 and early 2014 when citizens raised concerns about the safety of crossing Highway 67, given how much traffic traveled through the intersection via walking and biking.
According to a timeline made by the city, the west side of the tunnel was constructed in 2015 while the east side was constructed in 2016. At that point, work on Highway 67 was completed and the entrances to the tunnel were filled in to be completed at a future date. Also in 2016, the city was awarded a $797,000 Transportation Alternative Project grant based on a construction estimate of $997,00. In 2018 an engineer was hired to do the design on the project; however, in 2019 two separate request for proposals came back over budget at $2.3 million and $1.7 million.
In 2020, city officials spoke with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which advised them to reapply for the grant. Later in the year the city was notified it did not get accepted for the grant.
To date, WisDOT has spent $500,000 on the project and the city has spent $345,000.
A letter signed by seven aldermen states the city and the state owe it to the residents of Oconomowoc and the Lake Country area who use the Lake Country Trail to complete the tunnel.
“With redevelopment of the former Olympia Resort and the expansion of Pabst Farms and surrounding properties, we’d like to solve this issue before a serious injury or death occurs,” the letter states.
The letter references growing developments around the area. In years to come the revitalization of the Olympia property, the construction of the Hackney House apartments and added houses to subdivisions along Valley Road will add to the amount of traffic seen at the Highway 67/Oconomowoc Parkway intersection as people look to walk or bike to a new retail district.
Mayor Bob Magnus said promises made seven years ago to open the tunnel have gone unfulfilled and called it “unacceptable.”
“As we continue to grow as a city, this intersection and several other areas in the city are dangerous for pedestrian and bike travel,” Magnus said. “We need to be proactive, not reactive only after serious accidents.”
Alderman John Zapfel said it was important to get involved with the project because he wanted to improve the safety of the community.
“We all have to advocate for our community as much as possible and prevent a casualty from occurring,” Zapfel said. “I just don’t want to see something happen and now we have to try and do something to fix it.” Dittrich said since the long shot ask from the state was firmly a no, it’s time to look at other avenues of funding including possibly using the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan or looking to Waukesha County for help.
“We’ve been working across every level of government on it ... Needless to say working so closely with the mayor on this, we both want this done because the public wants this done,” Dittrich said.
“The structure is already under the highway for it. It’s extremely frustrating to not be able to button this up.”
Zapfel said other officials have been trying to help, including Dittrich, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and County Board Supervisor Tyler Foti.
He said with the item left out of the state budget, it’s time to get creative when it comes to figuring out a solution.
“Let’s try to work together to get this completed,” Zapfel said.