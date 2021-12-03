WEST BEND — The Washington County Public Works Committee approved a reduction in routes for the Washington County Commuter Express (WCCE) in 2022 on Tuesday following a public hearing during which constituents asked for some modifications to the proposed schedule.
Under the proposed changes, Runs 1, 10, 11, 13, 17 and 21 would be suspended. Runs 7 and 10 would be combined into Run 6 and Runs 16 and 17 would be combined into Run 9.
These changes would bring the total number of routes down from 23 to 16, a 30 percent reduction in the current operating schedule.
Joy Neilson Loomis, Washington County’s transit superintendent, explained the county has previously had discussions about the long-term sustainability of the WCCE as ridership decreased over the past decade.
“We know that it is unsustainable at the current level of ridership,” she said. “The net cost per ride in the third quarter of 2021 was $92.21. Prior to the pandemic, the net cost per ride was $16.91, which is still considered high for a bus service.”
The WCCE sees about 1,300 rides per month, which works out to about 40 regular riders per month.
The WCCE saw peak ridership in 2012, but has experienced declining ridership since. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a sharp decrease in ridership beginning in April 2020 that has remained steady late in 2021. The pandemic is also responsible for a change in the way companies do business. While some employees are back at their physical workplace full time, others are only in the office two or three days per week or telecommute full time. Other business are requiring employees to return early next year, but this could change due to concerns regarding the omicron COVID-19 variant. All these variables could affect the ridership of the WCCE.
Committee members received several comments from constituents, mostly via email, from those who primarily use the service as transportation for work or school.
The main concern was regarding the timing of routes on the new schedule. Employees of the VA noted that the schedule would not allow ample time to get to work or ensure they make it to their stop at the end of their shifts.
Parents of Marquette High School students also spoke in favor of modifying times as students may not be able to get to class on time with the new schedule. They said the WCCE allows their children, who are not old enough to drive yet, to attend a school they would not otherwise have been able to without the WCCE.
Committee members explained that while they are the ones who make a decision to reduce the number of routes, staff would decide the final schedule. Staff could also add routes in the future if they determine more are needed.
Another consideration brought up by both citizens and committee members was general awareness that the WCCE exists. Neilson Loomis said the county is planning a marketing push of the WCCE, including billboards, partnering with regional medical centers, commercials and social media posts.
The current timeline for changes is to solidify the new schedule this month for the 2022 service contract and launch the new schedule Jan. 3. Quarterly evaluations will be presented in April, July, October and January.