WAUKESHA — The criminal complaint against a man charged with killing five people by hitting them with an SUV and injuring more than 60 more at the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday was filed in Waukesha County Court Tuesday. Shortly after the charges were announced the prosecutor in the case said a child has also died, making the total fatalities six.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective assigned to the intersection of White Rock Avenue and East Main Street heard via police radio an officer was informed by a citizen “two people were fighting in the area of White Rock School.” Squads were sent to investigate.
A few minutes later, the detective noticed honking north of his location and observed people near Whiterock and East Main spreading apart and “people jumped out of the way of a red Ford Escape.” The detective stepped in front of the SUV and pounded on the hood yelling “stop” but the vehicle continued westbound on East Main.
The driver was subsequently identified as Darrell E Brooks Jr., 39. “A few seconds later (the detective) heard on police radio that the vehicle was striking people and was continuing westbound.”
Pedestrians and spectators were struck. A total of five have been reported dead and 62 injured.
Causes of death from Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s office officials for the deceased are all multiple blunt force injures.
An officer in their report estimated the vehicle to have been traveling at about 25 miles per hour. “The vehicle was initially sticking to the north side of the road, in the open lane between the parade participants and spectators. (An officer) observed the driver looking straight ahead, directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face. As the vehicle passed his location, (the officer) continually yelled for the vehicle to stop. The vehicle continued traveling westbound on East Main Street, and passed through the intersection of East Main Street and Buckley Street. (The officer) concluded that if the driver was lost and attempting to get out of the parade, this would have been a reasonable location for him to stop and exit the parade route.” Instead, the vehicle allegedly continued on East Main while honking, allegedly increasing speed at around Martin Street and getting closer to spectators, allegedly nearly striking a small juvenile standing in one of the parking stalls.
At one point, the vehicle allegedly appeared to have brakes activated at the intersection of East Main and NW Barstow Street and an officer believed the driver would come to a stop and turn right out of the parade route. “However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate,” the complaint sates. “The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into a crowd of parade participants. At this point it was clear to (the officer) that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible.”
An officer shot at the vehicle three times, striking it three times.
One witness stated to law enforcement the vehicle moved in a “zig zag motion” and looked like it was “trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down.”
If convicted, Brooks faces life in prison.