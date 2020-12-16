WEST BEND — Sandy VanKirk-Hall, a nurse in the MedSurge Unit at Aurora Medical Center Washington County, is making sure loved ones can stay in touch with patients in the hospital while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
Even though they cannot always be there physically, she is assisting families wanting to stay in touch through phone calls, Face-Time and Zoom.
Earlier in the pandemic, she helped an older man call family members who could not be with him due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“The patient, with tears in his eyes, thought it was the coolest thing that he could see his family and they could see him,” she said. “It was so rewarding to see him smile. It was tears of joy and so much more.”
In another instance, a patient was close to dying when his brother called.
“I told his brother that hearing is the last thing to go when they’re at this stage and I think he would really appreciate hearing from you,” VanKirk-Hall said. “He called, I transferred the phone into his room, put the phone up to his ear and his brother said whatever he had to say. It’s very impactful to me, and any one of the nurses and caregivers would do that for them.”
Families often check up on patients by calling the nurses’ station, but hearing or seeing their loved ones can put them at ease.
“Unfortunately when you can’t see people in the hospital, sometimes what we’re thinking in our heads can be worse than what truly is happening,” VanKirk-Hall said, adding you can see the relief on family members’ faces.
She said other caregivers also help family members connect, and hold patients’ hands so they know they are not alone.
VanKirk-Hall felt the call to become a nurse after witnessing a serious car accident while living in Oklahoma. She was on her way to her husband’s graduation, but had to turn the car around when her son realized he forgot his shoes. After doing so, they came across a serious car accident and stopped to make sure those involved were all right.
She started thinking that if they had not turned around, it could have been her family in need of help.
In 2009 while in her mid-40s, she began taking emergency medical technician classes as a bridge to becoming a nurse. Her family moved to Wisconsin, where she continued her education and entered the nursing field.
Her husband, who has a job in China, was overseas with their son when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thankfully, they came home for the holidays in December last year and have not been back since.
“In my wildest dreams becoming a nurse, this is something I thought I’d never have to deal with,” she said.
While studying to become a nurse, she knew she would handle tragedies like tornadoes, but not something like COVID-19.
When the pandemic first began in the U.S. she said she felt fear and apprehension about what to expect. At the time, Wisconsin had not been hit hard by the pandemic, but she continued hearing stories from hard-hit areas.
“I felt guilty because I wanted to be at those places to try to help, but you’ve got to think of where you’re at in case that explodes here,” she said.
As time went on, more and more patients ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.
VanKirk-Hall lost her mother last April and said she cannot imagine how difficult it would have been not to be with her.
“I don’t want patients to be alone. I want those family members to know that we as caregivers are there for them. We are those patients’ life support. We are their friends. We are their temporary family. We are their support group. We are there to comfort them,” she said. “We’re not only there to give them their medication and the tools and education to recover from this. We are there to laugh with them, cry with them, shed some tears with those patients.”
VanKirk-Hall said the pandemic has taken a toll on she and her co-workers, but feels lucky to work with her team.
“Everybody has stepped up to fight this pandemic,” she said.
She added that it has been hard not to hug team members or hold gatherings, but they are doing what they can to support one another both inside and outside the hospital.
“We’re all doing the best that we can do to get through this and we’re doing this together,” said VanKirk-Hall.
She reminds community members to continue wearing their masks and washing their hands.
“Now is a time of giving and sharing, and we need to think of the greater good and wearing that mask is part of that,” she said. “Wear the mask for those who work on the front lines so you can be the one holding your family’s hand.”