WEST BEND — The fish are luring in people at the Moose Lodge in West Bend.
Fried fish, that is.
The group’s drive-thru fish fry has been attracting lots of attention recently.
“The once a month drive-thru has been very successful,” said Jeff Kaebisch, kitchen manager and administrator.
He said the Moose Fraternity supports children and seniors in need through its programming. The local fish fry was launched as a result of the board brainstorming fundraising ideas. While there were a “few hiccups” with getting the process going, now the team has it down to a smooth operation, Kaebisch said.
The fraternity bills itself on its website as “an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.”
Kaebisch also noted that Moose Lodges like the location in West Bend are affiliated with Mooseheart Child City and School in Illinois and the Moosehaven retirement community in Florida.
Local Moose Lodges offer a wide array of activities, with individual members determining what they want to get out of the organization and what they want to give back, according to the fraternity website.
“From holiday parties, dances, sports, themed dinners and live entertainment, the Moose has much to offer,” the site said.
There are various types of outreach efforts across the international organization. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, the West Bend location provided 9,000 lunches for the community, an idea generated by Moose Lodge member Tammy Schmidt.
For the monthly drivethru dinners, the volunteer team set up a portico for colder seasons, attached to the building. Customers drive up to the window, where volunteer workers take orders and call them into the kitchen.
“By the time they drive to the front of the building, their food is ready,” Kaebisch said.
Moose Lodge offers a monthly Friday drive-thru throughout the year.
In recent months, Kaebisch said there have been 95 to 120 cars coming through during the threehour time frame of the drive-thru, lining up in the parking lot and down the street to the intersection at 17th Street. Kaebisch said cars will begin arriving half an hour before opening for the first-come, firstserve fish fry. He added that the staff does wait until the last car is through before closing.
The menu includes a two-and three-piece fried cod, poor man’s lobster, baked cod, deep fried walleye, shrimp, chicken and burgers.
What is bringing out so many patrons?
“The fish is superb. It’s lightly breaded, cooked to perfection,” said Richard Lehmann, a Moose Lodge volunteer who works the door at the fish fries.
His sister, Penny Norman, agreed. She said cooks Kaebisch and Wally Pretsch deserve a lot of credit for the fish fry’s success. Norman and her brother joined Moose Lodge a few years ago and now both enjoy helping out with the fish fries.
“I never in my life thought I would be serving fish or anything. And I love it. I look forward to it, visiting with people and talking about the Moose,” she said.
Kaebisch said he hopes patrons will continue coming out to support the Moose Lodge mission. He said the recent popularity of the fundraiser may be in thanks to word spreading about the quality of the food.
“I think we have a very good fish fry,” Kaebisch said. “It has been very successful. We thank the community for the support.”
At a glance
What: Moose Lodge Drive-Thru Fish Fry
Where: 1721 Chestnut St., West Bend When: The next fish fry will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Orders are taken, first come, first served, at the window.
About: The upcoming fish fry will be a team effort between the West Bend Moose Lodge and The Sons of the American Legion, in a fundraiser for the latter.