WAUKESHA — With Alderman Aaron Perry absent from the Common Council meeting Tuesday night, aldermen gave unanimous consent to removing Perry from two of his committee seats and appointing other council members to replace him.
Attempts to reach Perry for comment on his absence and the vote were not returned prior to The Freeman’s deadline late Tuesday night.
The request was brought to the Common Council by Mayor Shawn Reilly, who included in the city memo to aldermen that he does “not believe (Perry) is fulfilling his duties as an alderman.”
Also included in the memo, Reilly said Perry has “missed numerous Common Council meetings and no one can know whether he is or is not listening and/or participating while off camera. I also am concerned about his alleged statements to the police that as an alderman he should deserve special treatment. Finally, his demeanor and attentiveness during meetings has been unusual and perplexing.”
Reilly told The Freeman he had received word from Perry that he was unable to attend the meeting Tuesday night. Reilly said Perry did not provide a reason for his absence.
“That’s what is expected when an alderperson is unable to make the meeting,” Reilly. “He didn’t (provide a reason) but knowing is a big part of it, knowing that someone’s not going to be there is very important.”
Perry previously told The Freeman on his committee removals: “Those are (the mayor’s) decisions and I respect him, anything he chooses, he is the mayor. Other than, I guess, the technology issues here and there, like we’re all dealing with during COVID, no, there’s been no issues (with my meeting attendance) otherwise.”
One request is to appoint Alderman Joe Pieper to the Redevelopment Authority in place of Perry and the other request is to appoint Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan to the Finance Committee in place of Perry.
Council members did not have any discussion on the presented items. Later, Alderwoman Kathleen Cummings and Alderman Rick Lemke had questions pertaining to the recall effort of Perry. Reilly told the aldermen after some discussion they could not discuss those items because they were not included on the agenda Tuesday night.
Individuals in the city organized a recall effort against Perry and filed a recall petition Dec. 4.
Perry is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse, for an alleged Nov. 9 incident involving his ex-wife.
Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
Constituents involved in the recall committee, Kecia Freschi and Mike Walsh, again provided public comment Tuesday, asking Perry to resign from the council.
“In eight days of signature collections we actually are at 54% (of the required signatures needed to recall Perry),” Walsh said. “People were wondering how it would go in a time of COVID and a time of cold.”
Waukesha city meetings can be viewed live online at
https://waukesha. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.