OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will host a public hearing Tuesday night for Journey21, an assisted care facility for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, according to the preliminary council agenda.
The applicant is requesting a change in the zoning from suburban residential and business park to residential multi-unit low with a planned development overlay.
According to city documents, Journey21 is being built by Jim Marriot of Marriot Construction.
If approved as currently proposed, the development would include 16 residential units as well as 12 individual cottages. A multi-purpose enrichment center would also be built.
The total size of the parcel in question is 24 acres, but city documents show the plan is to only develop 12 acres of the land that abuts Old School House Road and Hackney Way.
Also on the agenda is a resolution awarding the contract for the Rockwell Park final design.
In addition, the council may act on awarding a contract for the Olympia Fields Phase 2 design engineering contract.
