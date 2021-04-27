Council members speak on city administrator’s performance

WAUKESHA – While the disciplinary letter which the Common Council voted 9-6 to place in City Administrator Kevin Lahner’s employment file has not been made available to The Freeman, members of the council spoke of the administrator’s performance with The Freeman on Monday.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he has no comment Monday.
At the Human Resources Committee meeting April 14, five people provided public comment in relation to the recent news that the new Prairie Home Cemetery director and the city assessor both saw steps skipped in their hiring processes – both were not approved by the Common Council prior to their first day on the job. At that time, Lahner apologized for the cemetery director mistake and said the assessor mistake was due to differing city policies.
However, it is unclear to the public what Lahner was issued a disciplinary letter for. The letter has been requested by The Freeman in an open records request. The council members who voted in favor of placing the letter in Lahner’s file were Daniel Manion, Dean Lemke, Peter Bartels, Eric Payne, Frank McElderry, Leonard Miller, Cassie Rodriguez, Cory Payne and Kathleen Cummings. Those who voted against the motion were Elizabeth Moltzan, Rick Lemke, Don Browne, Jack Wells, Joe Pieper and Steve Johnson.
In response to that decision, Lahner told The Freeman: “Working for the city of Waukesha is the honor of my professional life. I love my job and I love the people I get to work with every day... I think the handling of the situation has been unprofessional and I guess I’m disappointed that the council’s chosen to proceed in this fashion.'
The Freeman requested comment from all Common Council members Monday regarding the matter.
Bartels said he likes Lahner a lot and said Lahner has been doing a great job in the city.
“One of the examples of that would be the budget process,” he said. “It’s very organized, very smooth from where it was a few years ago, so I think he’s really improved that and being on the Finance Committee I could see that firsthand.”
Bartels said Lahner also quickly responds to his questions.
“I have no complaints at all with Kevin and his performance,” he said. “But I did think that this mistake warranted a note in his file, but that’s about it.”
Bartels said he could not disclose what he meant by “mistake,” as it was discussed during the closed session.
Browne told The Freeman Monday: “It’s time for us to move on. There’s so much positive momentum going on with the city, that should be our focus. The HR Committee and the council did its job, so let’s move forward.”
Browne said he cannot discuss what happened in closed session.
Eric Payne, the newly appointed council president, previously gave a public comment at an HR Committee meeting on the matter. He did not return a request for comment from The Freeman Monday.
At the HR Committee meeting, he spoke on the recent city hires and said he was thinking a lot about the high-ranking position of the city administrator.
'In my opinion it was a breakdown (throughout) the whole system, going to the HR director and many other people that should have raised a flag, should have set off an alarm to these other experienced people that, wait a minute, we’re missing a step,' Payne said. 'For some reason, all of these other people that should have known better kept their mouth shut.'
Alderwoman Kathleen Cummings said in a previous council meeting that the city assessor bring error speaks to a more 'systemic problem' of responsibilities which lie within the city administrator’s position.
Cummings said on Monday she cannot comment on what happened during closed session.