This is the third time the hot topic issue has been brought in the last three years — with the council voting the two previous times to keep dispatch services within the city.
The independent study would be based in facts, removing the emotional aspect from the heated topic.
Conversations on dispatch in the past have centered around quality of service of each dispatch center, money associated with it and safety of residents. As the city moved its police department into the public safety building, new equipment was purchased.
In addition, there is a onetime brick and mortar fee for municipalities looking to join WCC that, once paid, allows a municipality to move into WCC whenever it so chooses.
Last fall, in the 2021 budget, the city included money to conduct an independent study on dispatch services within the city.
City Administrator Matt Trebatoski said the city put out a request for proposal on the study in March and is currently reviewing the proposals to bring them to the council likely in May.
Trebatoski said the purpose of the independent study is to conduct a current state analysis of each of the two dispatch centers so they see where each of them are at.
“(They’ll be) looking at the technology of both of them, whether the dispatch services are modified with the city or consolidated,” Trebatoski said. “Then the big thing is conducting a comprehensive review and analysis of the two dispatch centers and then recommending the best overall option for the city, taking into account cost, quality and level of service.”
In the past, the police department and its dispatch workers have vehemently argued against switching and supported dispatch’s role in ensuring quality service to the residents of Oconomowoc.
On the other hand, Oconomowoc’s dispatch center only services calls within the city on a landline. All cellphone calls in Waukesha County — regardless of which municipality they are made from — are routed to Waukesha County Communications. Furthermore, Western Lakes Fire District also uses WCC and landline calls from within Oconomowoc are routed from the caller, to local dispatch, to WCC, resulting in time lost in dispatching emergency services.
Trebatoski said the goal is to have this study help close the book on what the city wants to do with dispatch services once and for all.
Once the study is completed, it will be presented to the Committee of the Whole, Trebatoski said. He added that the council would likely not vote on the matter the same night to have a chance to digest information received from the study as well as public comment.
Trebatoski said the city is taking an aggressive schedule at getting the study finished ahead of budget season. He estimated mid-July for when the study would be completed.
