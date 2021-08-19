Country in the Burg returns next week for two nights in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Country in the Burg is returning this year and it’s bigger than before with two nights of country music.
Co-founder of Country in the Burg Alex Uhan said he is grateful that Country in the Burg is able to come back for its second year in Cedarburg.
“I’ve just been very humble and thankful that we’re having the opportunity to have it,” he said.
Country in the Burg 2020 was postponed until this year due to the coronavirus.
Country artists Kirstie Kraus and Drake White will be performing Friday, Aug. 27, with Kip Moore returning as the headliner for the night. Performers Billy Currington, Easton Corbin and Frankie Ballard, who were scheduled to play last year, will still be performing the second night of Country in the Burg on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Headliners Kip Moore and Billy Currington will be performing with a full band and the other performers will be playing acoustic.
In addition, UW-Madison grad and Super Bowl Champion Travis Beckum will entertain concertgoers both nights as the DJ before the country music begins.
The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on both nights at Cedar Creek Park.
The benefiting charities next year will once again be Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Mel’s Charities and the Wounded Warrior Project. Country in the Burg 2019 was able to raise over $50,000 for the three charities. Uhan said they will also donate some money to other local organizations this year.
A head start on fun
Country is coming to Cedarburg early this Sunday for Country in the Burg’s Country Drive-In at Wayne’s Drive-In at 331 Covered Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will benefit Mel’s Charities.
Attendees can enjoy live music, eat, drink and view a truck show. There will also be giveaways and a dunk tank with local celebrities.
Country in the Burg will be hosting pre-parties at Rebellion Brewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both nights of the music event. It is free to attend and there will be live music, raffles and giveaways.
Uhan said people are excited for Country in the Burg.
“At the end of the day, I’m grateful for all the support we’ve had from the city, from our sponsors, from our volunteers, from our workers that worked together to put this back on,” he said.
For more information or to purchase tickets for Country in the Burg, visit www.countryintheburg.com.