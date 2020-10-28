WAUKESHA — Various aspects of small-city living in Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin and Menomonee Falls were reviewed in a recent WalletHub study, and all of the Waukesha County municipalities included ranked in the 90th percentile — 99 being the best.
The study compared over 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability – ranging from the costs of housing to school-system quality to restaurants per capita, to COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The study was made available Oct. 20.
Of the Waukesha County cities included, Brookfield was rated the highest — in the 98th percentile, with 99 being the best. Of 1,268 cities, affordability in Brookfield was ranked 55th (with one being the best and 1,268 being the worst), economic health was ranked 158th, education and health was ranked 66th, quality of life was ranked 321st and safety was ranked 266th.
Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto said he’s very pleased Brookfield rated so high, particularly with the “good competition” in Waukesha County.
He attributed success in Brookfield to great private and public school districts.
“Typically the Elmbrook School District is among the top school districts in the state and it has been ranked the best several times in recent years,” he said.
Ponto said another feature that stands out in Brookfield is a stable city government with high standards.
“Brookfield was incorporated in 1954,” he said. “In the 66 years since it was incorporated, there’ve only been five mayors, I’m the fifth one. I think that really speaks to the stability of the community.”
Ponto said he considers Brookfield to be a prime location in the state — in Waukesha County and so close to Milwaukee, with Bluemound Road being a “premier commercial corridor” in the state.
Overall, Ponto said the education system in Brookfield is a great launching pad for people.
“A lot of people that have grown up in Brookfield have gone on to do really well in life,” he said.
In the study, Waukesha was ranked in the 93rd percentile.
Of 1,268 cities, Waukesha’s affordability was ranked 361st, economic health was ranked 521st, education and health risk were ranked 106th, quality of life was ranked 278th and overall safety was ranked 135th.
Additional information was provided on Waukesha. A score of 1 is rated the best and 634 is considered average. For the average COVID19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents, Waukesha was ranked 559th; for housing costs, Waukesha was ranked 313th; for the percentage of population in poverty, Waukesha was ranked 540th; for the percentage of insured population, Waukesha was ranked 294th; for the percentage of adults in fair or poor health, Waukesha was ranked 27th; for average weekly work hours, Waukesha was ranked 258th; and for the crime rate, Waukesha was ranked 110th.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said people recognize Waukesha is a great place to live.
“Waukesha does a great job,” he said. “I’m glad we’re getting [this] recognition.”
Reilly said he isn’t surprised surrounding communities also did well in the study, stating the communities are similar to each other.
Also in Waukesha County and included in the study, Menomonee Falls was ranked in the 94th percentile. Affordability was ranked 96th, economic health was ranked 317th, education and health was ranked 73rd, quality of life was ranked 905th and safety was ranked 104th.
New Berlin ranked in the 91st percentile. Affordability was ranked 135th, economic health was ranked 284th, education and health was ranked 77th, quality of life was ranked 1,115th and safety was ranked 130th.
'The fact that all of the Waukesha County small cities included in the study rank in the top ten percent means that these cities are great for those looking for suburban life,” said WalletHub Communications Manager Diana Polk. “They are affordable places to live, and are able to provide their residents with quality education and health care. For people who want to get away from crowded big cities, these towns come with low housing costs, low unemployment, shorter commutes and low crime rate.'
Polk said the average number of COVID-19 cases was one of the 43 metrics used in the analysis and accounted for almost 5% of the total score.
“This was such an important factor because right now one of the main reasons people are moving away from large cities is the fear of COVID,” she said. “That’s why a small town with a low number of cases could be more attractive for those looking to relocate.'