WASHINGTON COUNTY — The county is continuing to see a rise in its rate of vaccination for COVID-19.
Monday morning, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department posted updated numbers for vaccination in the county so far. According to the post online, 36.6 percent of Washington County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 24 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.
According to Health Department information, 40.2 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.5 percent of state residents have been fully vaccinated.
While the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Washington County is somewhat behind the state’s, it has been increasing. Data posted a week ago by the WOPHD had 33.6 percent of Washington County residents having received one shot and 21.7 percent fully vaccinated.
The WOPHD is responsible for approximately 15 percent of vaccinations in the county, according to information posted to the department’s website. Currently, the county is providing only the Moderna vaccine. County health personnel are scheduled to be at the Washington County Fairgrounds Wednesday though Thursday this week for vaccinations.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines or to schedule a vaccination through the county, visit https://www.washozwi.gov.