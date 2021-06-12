FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, first-grade teacher Jessica Johnson asks students if they've been sick or near anyone who's been sick before the start of the first day of school at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in De Pere, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday, June 11, 2021, that local health departments do not have the authority to close schools due emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. (Sarah Kloepping/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)