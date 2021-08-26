Court to use competency examination of Washington County defendant

WEST BEND — George Telford, Jr. a 31-year-old North Dakota man, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery by prisoner after allegedly striking another Washington County Jail inmate dozens of times on Aug. 17. The court requested that a competency examination from a separate case be used in this one as well.
Telford made an initial appearance in Washington County Circuit Court Tuesday where a $750,000 cash bond was signed, according to court records. A competency issue has been raised in a pending court case in which Telford has multiple domestic violence charges. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.
On Aug. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Code Red Fight was reported in one of the adult pods at the Washington County Jail. While retrieving another inmate, a corrections officer observed the victim crawling out of one of the cells. She reportedly observed Telford using his heel to stomp on the victim’s head with what appeared to be full force, according to a criminal complaint.
A detective observed surveillance video of the pod between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The only notable event between Telford and the victim was that they had sat next to each other during lunch. After lunch, the victim used the phone and returned to his cell within the pod, which is located next to Telford’s cell. Telford was seen pacing on the upper tier balcony, but “it does not appear that any verbal or nonverbal exchanges occurred as they passed by.”
At 1:22 p.m., Telford entered the victim’s cell and touched his right arm as the victim was lying in bed. He remained in his bunk as Telford exited the cell.
Telford continued to pace the upper tier balcony for another two minutes before entering his cell again and assaulting the victim.
The detective observed Telford striking the victim approximately 31 times and using what appeared to be a chokehold. The victim dragged himself out of his cell onto the upper tier balcony where Telford began kicking the victim in the head. In total, there were 28 directed foot strikes to the victim’s head.
It appeared the victim was unconscious and not moving after the third strike.
Officers and West Bend Rescue responded to the scene. A registered nurse found the victim unresponsive, but with a pulse. West Bend Rescue arrived and the victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy reported that he heard hospital staff calling out observable injuries, including two lacerations to his upper left eyelid and a wound on the bridge of his nose. The deputy was also advised that he was suffering seizures. A doctor advised the deputy that the victim had significant brain injury and was in critical condition. Life support measures were discontinued on Saturday and he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy conducted by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner on Monday indicated the victim’s death was a homicide. Preliminary findings indicated a cerebral edema resulting from blunt force trauma, which was either the cause of death or a major contributing factor.
The victim has not been identified. He was in jail for two days on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.