WEST BEND — Cousins Subs is hosting a raffle fundraiser for Kay and Kevin Holbrook of West Bend to cover medical expenses for their son, Mason, who recently passed away at the age of six.
Raffle tickets are $20 and each ticket will be entered to win in a Richard Petty Driving Experience valued at $488 and free Cousins Subs for one year (52 subs) valued at $365. All proceeds will be given to the Holbrook family as both the driving experience gift card and subs were donated.
The Richard Petty Driving Experience allows people to get behind the wheel and drive a NASCAR race car at Nation’s Premier Speedways in Joliet, Illinois.
Mason Holbrook was born with a congenital heart defect along with other health issues and later passed away due to a stroke in September.
Keith Novotny, owner of the West Bend and Kewaskum Cousins Subs restaurants, knew the Holbrook family through mutual friends, but said that he has become closer to them the past few months after planning the fundraiser.
“I just don’t think any parent should have to bury their child,” said Novotny.
He hopes to provide the family with money for whatever they need.
“I want them to realize that people are here for them,” he said.
The fundraiser began in early September and has since raised more than $2,000. Novotny’s goal is to present a $5,000 check to the Holbrook family.
Novotny said Cousins Subs regularly holds donation events for groups looking to raise money. He had been holding donation nights for several cancer patients and planned to hold one for the Holbrook family in March. However, he had to cancel the event four days prior due to COVID-19.
He still wanted to help the family, but did not want to create a large crowd, which was predicted for this fundraiser.
Instead of an in-person event, he decided to host a fundraiser where people could donate virtually through Pay-Pal or Venmo. The more a person donates, the greater chance they have to win.
The winner will be announced on Facebook Live during Mayhem for Mason 2 on Nov. 14 at Washington County Convention & Visitors, 3000 Pleasant Valley Road. Hosted by Wrestling For A Cause WI, the event will celebrate the life of Mason Holbrook and proceeds will help his family.
For the raffle
■ Donors must participate in the raffle via PayPal or Venmo. Entries can be sent to knovotny@cousinssubs.com.