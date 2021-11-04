Nursing assistant Monica Brodsky, right, hands McKensie Burreson, of Madison, a funnel and vial for a saliva test that tests for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot at the UW Health Administrative Office Building in Middleton, Wis., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)