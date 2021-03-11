COVID-19 vaccine not yet available for children

WASHINGTON COUNTY — More than 95 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday morning, but health officials have not yet authorized the vaccine for children under 16 years old. If it does become available, it is unclear whether the vaccine would join a list of immunizations required to attend school, and parents have mixed opinions about giving the vaccine to their children.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for those ages 16 years and older under emergency use authorization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals must be 18 years or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children and adolescents outside these age groups are not authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at this time.
According to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, 0.5 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds living in Washington County have been vaccinated.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services states that Pfizer and Moderna have both started clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for children ages 12 years and older, and trials have not yet started for infants, toddlers or children under 12. The department says it is unlikely the vaccine will be ready for children by the start of the new school year.
In Wisconsin, public and private school students are required by law to present written evidence of immunization against certain diseases. However, it is unclear at this time whether the COVID-19 vaccine would join the list of required immunizations if it were to become authorized for those under 16.
Immunization requirements can be waived if a signed health, religious or personal conviction waiver is filed with the student’s school.
“As a school system, we follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine schedule for students. Wisconsin law requires all students to show that they have received the required immunizations or that they have a signed waiver. At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is not on the vaccine schedule nor do we know when a vaccine will be available for school-age children,” said West Bend School District Superintendent Jen Wimmer.
Daily News readers took to Facebook to share their thoughts about whether they have considered giving a COVID-19 vaccine to their school-aged children, which provided mixed responses.
Many readers said they would be interested in receiving the vaccine themselves, and giving it to their children once available.
Stephanie Rojas said she is “absolutely getting it.”
“My parents have got it and my children will get it. We lost my husband’s brother to COVID and had children in our family hospitalized with it,” she said. “Children are not immune and can still have long-term COVID effects after. Not worth letting them have lifelong conditions if it’s preventable.”
“I have gotten the vaccine and grateful for that (am in health care). My adult kids plan to get it when available to them. For my younger kids, I will likely get the vaccine but need to watch the results of the research first, for both safety and effectiveness,” said Stacy Wieneke Scherzer. She said she is awaiting data from trials in those under the age of 18. “The more people vaccinated, the quicker we get to herd immunity and normal living with less opportunity for new variants.”
“Gladly got the vaccine,” said Taylor Louise O’Brien-Flasch. “As a mother and teacher we long for some normalcy once again and want to protect those students who are not yet able to be in school due to medical fragilities/ high risk, medically fragile/high risk parents.”
A number of readers also shared they and their families will not get the vaccine, mainly due to concerns over safety or viewing the vaccine as “experimental.”
“I am not interested in getting the vaccine,” said Kate Rubisch. “My grandson who is in third grade will not be getting the vaccine. My parents did get it, it helped them feel safer, which I have no issues with.”
Sue Maxwell said that she plans to get the vaccine once available for her age group, but would opt out for school-aged children. “No for school age kids, but my older ‘kids’ plan to get it also when available,” she said.
“No one in my family will be getting it,” said Kari Kreis Boylen.