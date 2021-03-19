COVID-19 variant strain confirmed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department was notified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on March 12 that a Washington County resident has been confirmed to have the new B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant strain (UK variant). This strain was first identified in Wisconsin on Jan. 12. The individual was tested in February.
The particular variant, was first discovered circulating widely in England during November and December of 2020. Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARSCoV-2. However, there is no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm previously stated.
In Wisconsin, the strain was identified through ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
As new strains of SARS-CoV-2 emerge and spread more easily, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department wants to remind community members to practice safe hygiene by wearing a mask when in public, practicing physical distancing, getting tested after an exposure, and getting the vaccine when they are able. Testing is available from Monday through Friday at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds and Washington County Fair Park. Residents may register here at www.curative.com. More information about vaccine eligibility and availability can be found at www.washozwi.gov.