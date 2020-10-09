COVID cases surge in state

MADISON — Wisconsin surpassed 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Thursday, more than 200 above its previous daily record, set earlier this month.
Waukesha County also saw its biggest-ever daily case count at 207 on Thursday. The previous record was 185, set in September.
The most affected age group continues to be 20-29 year olds, followed by 50-59 year olds and 10-19 year olds.
In Waukesha, there are 196 active cases currently, while there are 130 in Menomonee Falls, 119 in Brookfield and 95 in New Berlin.
A total of 1,424 people have died from the coronavirus in Wisconsin as of Thursday, with 141,830 having tested positive and 1,506,828 testing negative.
“Wisconsin has once again reached a new record high of COVID-19 cases reported in a day,” Governor Tony Evers wrote on Twitter Thursday. “We have to get back to the basics in fighting this virus. Please stay home, limit gatherings and travel, and wear a mask whenever you go out so we can flatten the curve and get back on track.”
