WAUKESHA — One team boasts the longest winning streak in the state. The other is Catholic Memorial.
In other words, something will have to give when the Crusaders and Ellsworth, winners of 20 straight, clash in Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium.
After a down year, at least for their standards, the top-ranked Crusaders (13-0) are back with a vengeance this season, having won all but two of their games by at least 23 points. That includes a dominant run through the postseason, most recently a 42-19 win over Columbus to reach the WIAA championship game for the eighth time.
“A year ago we were 6-3, we struggled, we were young, we played a lot of young kids last year,” CMH coach Bill Young said. “Our kids have really committed themselves to getting back to playing really outstanding football.”
Many pieces returned from that 6-3 team, including senior quarterback Rory Fox. Fox has completed an efficient 72.7% of his passes for 1,878 yards and 23 touchdowns, and also ran for 525 yards and eight more scores. In the backfield, sophomore Corey Smith just went over 1,000 yards on the season, needing only 85 carries to do so as he’s found paydirt 17 times.
“He’s a very talented young man,” Young said of Smith. “Corey was one of the top 100-meter kids in the state, fastest freshman at state. He’s going to be a special back. The other night he had 175 yards rushing the ball. He has an innate ability to make jump cuts in a closed area. He gets on the edge and he has speed to make a 10-yard run into a touchdown.”
Senior OB Allen gives the Crusaders a dynamic one-two punch, as he’s carried the rock for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fox has a plethora of options to turn to in the passing game and is protected by a veteran offensive line, including a pair of WFCA all-region picks — senior Josiah Nathaniel and sophomore Donovan Harbour.
“Our offensive line is big and physical,” Young said. “They have to done a terrific job for us. (Senior) Charlie Jarvis is one of our slots, and we’ve got some outstanding wide receivers and defensively, we’ve been really consistent and played really good football.”
Crusaders
Columbus was the first team to reach double figures in the first half against CMH this season, but the Crusaders responded to that challenge well, riding their three-headed rushing attack to control the clock in the wintery conditions.
A defense that has allowed an average of just under eight points a game is also loaded with talent.
That side of the ball features senior lineman Mila Stephens (57 tackles), the reigning Parkland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and all-region selections like senior lineman Adam Boehm (12 sacks, 79 tackles), senior linebackers Langston Latham (65 tackles) and Keith Williams, and senior defensive backs Marvell Lee (five interceptions) and the aforementioned Jarvis.
“In Langston, he got hurt either game three or four last year and he was pretty much gone for almost an entire year,” Young said. “He’s worked really hard. The first game in the year was a nail-biter against Brookfield Central. And he did not play that game. And then since he’s been back we’ve been outstanding and he’s solidified our defense.”
The last two times a full state series was held, the Crusaders came home with a gold ball, rallying to beat West De Pere in the D3 final in 2018 before routing Kiel in the 2019 D4 championship.
“We’ve got to play our best football game of the year,” Ellsworth coach Rob Heller said. “Watching a little bit of tape, they’re really big. They’re athletic. They have good team speed. But we’re gonna play our best football game, take care of the football. Make sure we stay true to who we are.”
For the second-ranked Panthers (12-0), that’s proved to be a tried and true method.
Like CMH, Ellsworth didn’t face much resistance this season, winning its 12 games by an average of 32.7 points en route to claiming the Middle Border Conference and booking its first trip to Madison since 1990, when it won the D3 title.
“We have a lot of senior leadership and some pretty exceptional team speed,” Heller said. “That gets put together and we’ve had one heck of a season and we’re looking forward to the chance to compete for a gold ball.”
Max Grand leads the rushing attack for the Panthers with 1,604 yards on the ground, but he is one of three players with at least 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, which includes quarterback Jack Janke.
“That’s a three-headed monster right there,” Young said. “Those are three terrific kids. I know the quarterback. He’s got his college scholarship for going to the next level already and Max Grand ... I know the speed at Ellsworth as they have some very, very talented players and a unique offense. They’re going to find a way to get the ball into their best players’ hands.”
Ashton Quade has accounted for 10 touchdowns and over 67% of Ellsworth’s receiving yardage. Defensively, junior linebacker Jurell Gooden is the top tackler by a long shot.
“They faced adversity, they have a lot of experience,” Heller said of his team. “And you know, I’m just really excited for the kids in the community to have an opportunity to go on to Madison and watch a really good football game. I’m still very, very confident in our ability to give anyone a good football game and I like our chance to thrive on Thursday.”
While playing in Madison has become an old hat for Young and the Crusaders, they’ll embrace the opportunity to add a fifth WIAA championship to their trophy case and ninth overall dating back to their WISAA days Thursday night at Camp Randall.
“We’ve been blessed,” Young said. “We were fortunate enough to be an outstanding team. It’s a tribute to our kids and coaches and a culture, but it takes a long time to build that. And like I said, we’ve been blessed to have great kids and my coaches that I work with are outstanding teachers and just great people.”