WAUKESHA — County Supervisor and Waukesha Alderman Kathleen Cummings announced she is resigning from her elected roles after issuing resignation letters today.
According to her letters, Cummings is resigning from her roles effective immediately.
In her letter to the Common Council, Cummings served as the alderman of District 9 for 20 years. In her letter to the County Board, Cummings said she served as County Supervisor for District 19 for 22 years.
“I want to thank the people of District 19 for all their support and for giving me the opportunity to represent them. Together we did make a difference. I am looking forward to retirement and to spending more time with family, friends, and my grandchildren.”