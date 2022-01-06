UPDATE Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:15 p.m.: Curative has reopened the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site today, according to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department this morning. The site will be running normal hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) today and tomorrow.
CEDARBURG - The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is exploring other contracted service providers for its COVID-19 testing services after a staff shortage at Curative forced the department to temporarily close its Ozaukee County site Tuesday.
But given the staff and supply shortages overall, public health officials are not optimistic.
The health department announced the closure Tuesday. Up until then, it had been seeing more than 100 people each day the testing site was open at the county fairgrounds in Cedarburg, said Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel.
“Maybe that is not too surprising given the fact that the testing staff interact with many people with COVID-like symptoms on a daily basis,” he said.
Curative has worked with the county to shift some of its testing capacity from other areas that it serves, he said.
County health officials say tests are available through Curative at the Washington County Fair Park and the Aging and Disability Research Center in Sheboygan.
Curative Senior Communications Manager Pasquale Gianni said that patients who have appointments are being redirected to the Washington County site, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend.
Other testing sites available in Ozaukee County are:
- Walgreens stores in Cedarburg, Mequon, Thiensville, Grafton and Saukville; free, drive-thru testing by appointment.
- Meijer Pharmacy in Grafton; free, drive-thru, by appointment
- CVS in Cedarburg; no cost; by appointment
- Oasis Healthcare in Grafton; walk-in; $75
- Welltopia in Thiensville; drive-thru, by appointment
For a complete list of sites around the state, go to dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.