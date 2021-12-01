SLINGER — The Slinger School District has found its new superintendent, as current Assistant Superintendent Jim Curler has been selected to take over next summer, when Daren Sievers completes his tenure in the post.
Sievers announced in early November that he would step down in June, at the end of the 2021-22 school year. This week, the Slinger School Board announced Curler would take up the helm at that time.
“I’ve truly been blessed these past eight years to work in Slinger Schools, so to be able to continue my career in the superintendent’s position is a dream come true,” Curler said Monday.
Curler will take over as superintendent for Slinger schools on July 1, 2022.
He has worked previously as an assistant principal and then principal at West Bend High Schools and Barton Elementary School in Washington County. Before that, he worked in Arizona as a middle school teacher, alternative high school teacher and athletic director.
“Jim has served as Slinger’s assistant superintendent for the past 8 1/2 years and we feel his extensive leadership skills, varied positions in education and understanding of the current state of the District will empower us to continue our tradition of excellence seamlessly,” the Slinger School Board wrote in a communication to all district staff this week.
As Curler has been chosen for superintendent, the position of assistant superintendent will become vacant. School Board information said the district will conduct an extensive search, both within and outside of it, to fill that post.
Since Sievers announced he’d be stepping down eight months before doing so, the district has been able to develop a transition plan that includes various stakeholders and will permit newly selected leadership to work several months with Sievers to create a seamless transition, according to previous comments from the School Board and Sievers.
Sievers said last month that his resignation is due to health issues with a seizure disorder. He decided to resign to provide himself and his family the resources they needed, and to step aside so the district could find a new superintendent who could give the highest level of time and dedication possible.
He has been superintendent in Slinger for about nine years, before which he held other positions in the district for 18 years.
“This Board is extremely grateful for Daren’s 27 years of leadership in our district. His unwavering dedication and passion for both the district and community is highly regarded. Daren embodied the Slinger spirit with his kindness to all. He will be deeply missed and we thank him for his leadership and service to our district,” the School Board wrote in its communication this week.