MEQUON — If there was one takeaway from a months-long study into the staffing operations — or more accurately, staffing shortfalls — at Ozaukee County’s nine fire departments, it is the remarkableness with which the units have been able to operate so successfully given their limitations.
That was the observation of Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, which was hired to conduct a study of Ozaukee County’s increasing calls for EMS and fire service, decreasing number of volunteers, staff recruitment and service response times that lag behind comparable areas.
The report also provided a range of potential options for new collaborative approaches. The situation as it stands, Henken said, “merits immediate consideration” for greater intergovernmental collaboration, though any solutions will likely come at a significant cost.
Henken explained his findings in a webinar last week, presenting detailed data on the operations of the departments, trends in calls, population growth projections, per-capita spending, spending compared to peers outside of Ozaukee County and much more.
Fire service is a point of pride in Ozaukee County, as volunteers make up the backbone of the departments and require limited taxpayer funding. A handful, such as Mequon, Grafton, Port Washington and Cedarburg, do employ several members, mostly command staff. But most members are paid per call.
In Cedarburg, those who report to ambulance transports are paid per call. Belgium and Waubeka’s departments operate strictly with volunteers.
Mequon, Grafton and Port Washington have the highest number of paid full-time equivalents. Cedarburg’s low number of FTEs — despite having the second largest population of people served — can be explained by its heavy use of unpaid volunteers, Henken said.
But all departments are struggling to recruit and retain part-time or volunteer staff and each has expressed serious concerns about the sustainability of the model, Henken said.
The situation is likely to worsen, at least according to projections. Henken said that by 2040, the population is expected to grow 4.2% in the county, with the biggest growths in Saukville, Fredonia and Belgium.
A growing and aging population
More impactful for emergency responders, however, is the projected growth in senior citizens. By 2040, the number of residents aged 65 and older is expected to increase nearly 34%.
Already departments are seeing increases in call volumes. Countywide, calls increased 23.5% between 2015 and 2019. Fredonia had the greatest jump, at 34.2%.
Henken noted that, more important than an increasing population is the rise in commercial businesses and senior living facilities, especially in Mequon and Grafton.
“The substantial number of senior living and care facilities in some municipalities, and the overall projected growth of the senior population may be important factors as municipal leaders consider future service demands,” according to the report.
Henken noted that about 80% of all calls to fire stations are for emergency medical services.
“In many respects, your fire departments could be called EMS departments,” Henken said.
Four departments offer paramedic services, the most advanced level of care allowed: Mequon, Grafton, Thiensville and Port Washington. That means they are often called outside of their communities to provide care that another department may not be able to provide.
Service enhancement options
Henken said the key theme of the report is the almost exclusive reliance on part-time, paid-on-call responders or volunteers not paid at all. It is not uncommon in the state, but it’s used much less often in cities and urbanized areas, Henken said.
“This type of staffing framework, which worked very well for many, many years, is certainly showing signs of stress that need to be addressed,” he said Henken later presented a range of potential solutions that he called “service enhancement options.”
The Tier 1 options allow departments to maintain their independence, but with a higher level of cooperation and cost sharing. The recommendation included supplementing paramedic support. Henken suggested stationing four 24/7 paramedics strategically across the county to back up current EMS service.
Another Tier 1 option is to add a minimum of two full-time firefighter/ EMS responders at several stations throughout the county to improve EMS response times, enhance mutual aid capacity, and decrease reliance on paid-on-call staff.
The estimated cost of the paramedic support option is more than $1.44 million, which would be shared by all communities, though pro-rated by community size.
The Tier 2 recommendations involve partial consolidation of departments, with the intention of moving toward a full-time force. This would allow stations to share costs, have a larger workforce and realize greater savings in training, fire prevention and education, EMS case management and inspections.
Consolidation models
The report offered several two-way consolidation models that “would be logical to consider in light of geography and service demands.” They include: Mequon-Thiensville, Cedarburg-Grafton, Port Washington-Saukville, and Fredonia-Waubeka.
Using a combined Grafton-Saukville model as a sample, the report showed that, with the addition of several full-time staffing equivalents, the cost would be roughly $741,000. Savings could be found in reducing the number of command staff and by sharing apparatus.
Another shared model would be to create a Southern Ozaukee Fire Department and a Northern Ozaukee Fire Department.
“One of the benefits of this approach — as opposed to a single consolidated department — is that two distinct service models could be developed to take into account the lower population density, commercial development and call volumes in the northern half of the county and the higher service demands and closer proximity of stations in the southern half,” according to the report.
The option also provides for greater economies of scale, more efficient deployment of resources, and opportunities to reduce apparatus and reduce command staff. It also, however, calls for adding more full-time staff.
Currently, the separate departments in the southern half of the county spend about $3.66 million annually. Consolidating them into one with more full-time staff would cost about $6.37 million.
Departments in the north currently spend a combined estimated $705,000. Consolidating them and adding staff would cost about $2.86 million.
The Tier 3 options show two alternatives for creating one countywide fire department, with the more costly model providing a much higher level of full-time staffing.
Such a consolidation might make it better able to recruit and retain high-quality staff because of the opportunity to establish higher pay scales and career ladders; create a more efficient command and operational structure; and house a leaner fleet of vehicles, the report noted.
Henken said that this was a “very ambitious” model that may not be the right fit for Ozaukee County, but he wanted to show what such a department would look like.
Consolidating all nine departments into one with a higher full-time staffing level would cost about $12.1 million.
The study cost $23,500 and was paid for by all of the governments served by a fire department.
Henken will next travel to every town, village and city board or council to again present the report and take more questions.
More online
To review the Wisconsin Policy Forum report “First Response: Addressing Fire and Emergency Medical Service Challenges in Ozaukee County,” go to https://bit.ly/2NqOGjm. To watch a webinar presentation of the report, go to https://bit.ly/3bSCLnF.