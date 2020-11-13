WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper concluded the deadly force used by two Waukesha Police Department officers against a man in the parking lot of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital was warranted in her June 10 report on the officer- involved death that occurred on April 15.
However, the estate of Randy Ashland, the man who was fatally shot in the case, filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Oct. 29, against Waukesha police officers Ian Dekarske and Ryan Solberg as well as the city.
The suit alleges the officers used excessive force against Ashland, and the city is liable for failing to train the officers properly in dealing with suicidal or mentally ill subjects. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as a declaration that the defendants’ actions were unlawful.
A police statement shortly after the April 15 events said officers were called to a report of a man with a gun at the hospital parking lot. Ashland was found with a gun near an emergency room entrance; officers used crisis intervention techniques and asked him to drop the gun, but he ignored their commands and pointed the gun at officers, the police statement said, prompting the officers to shoot him and then take him inside the hospital for treatment.
According to the DA’s report, the incident was investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. When the officers were interviewed following the incident, they reported they feared Ashland was going to shoot them as well as other officers.
“I thought he was going to kill us by shooting us,” Solberg said. “He had the gun pointed at us and was refusing to listen to commands.”
According to the report, Opper concluded any reasonable person in the two officers’ positions would have determined that there was an imminent danger of death or great bodily harm to themselves and the other officers – based on Ashland’s “refusal to drop the gun” and “eventually pointing the firearm, with the hammer pulled back and his finger on the trigger, in the direction of multiple officers on scene.”
Despite this, the federal lawsuit filed by Ashland’s estate says Ashland was an “imminent danger to no one,” and details differing information regarding the circumstances of Ashland’s death. The federal suit said Ashland had his hand over the top of his gun and was tossing it away, and he had “never pointed (it) at anyone but himself…” and said “Ashland could not have shot Dekarske, Solberg or anyone else … because Ashland was an imminent danger to no one, the use of deadly force against him violated his constitutional rights.”
Both the federal suit and Opper’s report say Ashland’s friend, Pastor John Fallahee, was with Ashland and had gone inside to notify police that Ashland was outside with a gun. The documents both state Fallahee had earlier driven
over to Ashland’s house because Ashland was suicidal — he got into Fallahee’s car with a gun pointed to his head and was driven to the hospital.
The federal suit said Ashland, a builder and handyman and father of three, was cut off from the comforting routines of faith and family by restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.