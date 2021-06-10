WASHINGTON COUNTY — COVID-19 may have eliminated many June Dairy Month celebrations last year, but at Sunset Farms they are getting ready to invite carloads of folks to a drive-through party. The Wolf family, team members and the Washington County Dairy Promotion Committee are hosting “Dairy Destination: A Drive-Thru Farm Tour” from 7-11 a.m. June 12.
Sunset Farms family member and Washington County Dairy Promotion Committee member Bernie Wolf said when the Washington County Dairy Promotion Committee met this past December and January, the idea of hosting a large public event was still questionable.
At the same time, they knew they wanted to make sure June Dairy Month was observed.
During the second week of March the group held a brainstorming session – “Breakfast? No Breakfast? Pancakes To Go?”
They hit on an idea similar to an event held last year in Fond du Lac County, where Vir-Clar Farm hosted a Drive-Thru Ag-Venture.
After all, how often do you get to drive through a barn?
Amy Ries, director of Agricultural Programs at Envision Greater Fond du Lac said the Ag-Venture drew about 150 cars and visitors enjoyed 700 custard sundaes, along with products provided by generous agricultural businesses in the community.
According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website, National Dairy Month celebrations may look different this year, from drive-thru farm tours to carry out packages of local dairy products. There are some traditional brunches or breakfasts, Watertown, Stevens Point and Berlin are hosting drive-thru tours, as are Iowa and Richland counties. At Sunset Farms, visitors can learn about everyday farm life through their smartphones, which can be linked to talks at seven stops along the tour.
No smartphone? No problem. Sunset Herd Manager Karen Hughes said visitors can follow along on printed programs that will be handed out at the beginning of the tour.
Vehicle-friendly family activities include an I-Spy game and farm characters, courtesy of costumed FFA members.
Farm machinery — both modern and antique — will also be displayed along the route.
It may be different from the traditional breakfast, but at the end of the tour is a bonus — a Dairy Dream Box worth nearly $40 that is packed with tasty surprises like Cedar Valley String Cheese, brick and cream cheeses, sour cream and dip fixin’s, beef sticks, a gallon of chocolate milk, ice cream and a new dairy drink.
All for $20 per carload.
Advance tickets are on sale from now until June 11. Hughes said there may be a few spots open the day of the tour, but there are no guarantees.
Sunset Farms is located at 6600 Sunset Drive, Allenton.
To reserve tickets or learn more, see https://www.washingtoncountydairy. com/ Sunset Farms is a family and employee-owned and operated dairy farm that was established in 1847.
The farm grows 3,500 acres of corn, alfalfa, winter wheat, soybeans, winter rye and oats, manages the land with crop rotation, cover crops and soil testing in order to preserve the soil and protect water quality. Crops are harvested for bedding and feed to supply the dairy cows, calves, heifers and steers that are raised on the farm year-round.