Debate over Halverson House scheduled for May 26

According to submitted documents, two points of contention are what constitutes a public gathering and whether the Halverson House owners can host an event themselves or must rely on an outside renter.
Halverson House owners Mike and Joi Alex appeared before the board Monday after a March 11 letter by village officials stating some events hosted or planned by the business, such as the Valentine’s Day dinner, Easter brunch and Mother’s Day brunch, were not allowed and the village could potentially impose a fine of up to $2,000.
When it comes to brunch and dinner events at the Halverson House, individuals must preregister in advance, be members of the Halverson House Club and the business has every attendee accounted for, the Alex family said. “There is no showing up, buying a ticket and going inside,” Joi Alex said. She and Mike Alex said that in a way makes the brunches and dinners, which have come under village scrutiny, in practice more of a private event than even the weddings hosted at the Halverson House, where the marrying couple brings a guest list and the Alex family does not interact with every single guest.
The village has appointed attorney John Fuchs as a special hearing examiner to preside over arguments both in favor and opposition of the Halverson House May 26, with the burden of proof on the Alex family. Fuchs was previously appointed as an examiner in 2019 to consider the proposed conditional use permit for the business, which he recommended be approved.
Fuchs, who attended Monday via phone, said the board will function similarly to an appellate court, a departure from its usual business of handling zoning issues.
“You’ll be reviewing (the Alex) appeal to determine whether or not you’re going to hold the finding (or) in some way reverse it,” he told the board. He will also issue a recommendation as the special hearing examiner.
Joi Alex said members of the community were expected to speak in support of the Halverson House Monday, but they were notified to save their attendance for a later date when they learned the meeting would be postponed. Monday’s meeting was not agendized for public comment.
Testimony will be taken May 26, but Fuchs said it will have to be “very narrow and very confined” to the definition of what constitutes a public gathering in an event barn. General comments either in support or opposition could be met with an objection by attorney John Macy, who is representing the village, if they are not specific to the matter at hand. Joi and Mike Alex said they did not have an issue with that.
“We don’t want this to be a long, drawn-out meeting,” Mike Alex said.
Both the Alex family and the village will argue their case May 26. Fuchs said he expects both parties to show up “fully prepared.”