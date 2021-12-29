Deiss not running again for District 1 seat

WEST BEND — Washington County Supervisor Kristine Deiss has filed non-candidacy for her District 1 seat on the County Board, ending eight years on the Washington County leadership body.
Deiss said there is no one particular reason for her decision to not run again; as time has gone by, she said collecting signatures and campaigning — especially in winter weather — becomes more difficult, and there are simply other ways she would like to spend her time instead of fulfilling the obligations of the County Board and various committees.
She said a inspirational phrase she saw on Facebook helped her make the decision: it basically stated that the older you get, the more precious time becomes.
“You don’t have any desire for conflict, drama or stress, you just want a cozy home and friends and family,” Deiss said.
Deiss said she has chaired the county’s Human Services Committee over the past eight years, as well as serving on the Executive Committee; Monarch Library Board; County Library Services Board; Joint Washington Ozaukee Board of Health; plus committees on workforce development and county structure.
“I’m retired,” Deiss said. “I had the time.”
Before coming to the County Board, Deiss was the mayor of West Bend for four years, around 2007 to 2011.
“I’m very proud of the fact that I’m West Bend’s first woman mayor. I hope I’m not the last,” she said.
Before becoming mayor, she also spent about 15 years as the elected clerk of circuit court for the county.
Deiss will remain on the County Board through the end of the current term in April. She noted that two of her three daughters and three of her five grandchildren live in West Bend, so she hopes to spend more time with them after leaving the board. On her own, she plans to spend more time reading, and also enjoys knitting, scrapbooking, golfing and other hobbies.
“I think I should have enough to keep me busy. If I do need something to stretch my mind more, I’m sure something will come up,” Deiss said.
With Deiss’s decision, District 1 will be open for the upcoming election. It is one of the districts within the city of West Bend, north of Highway 33. A map of the district, showing its exact boundaries and included area, can be viewed online through Washington County’s website at shorturl.at/xyNY2.