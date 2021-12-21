Delafield alderman launches bid for mayor

DELAFIELD — Delafield Alderman Wayne F. Dehn announced Monday his candidacy for mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Kent Attwell.
“Several business and community leaders encouraged my run,” Dehn said. “Many citizens are frustrated with the lack of compassion, integrity, and honesty exhibited by the current administration. I am honored and humbled that so many people believe I have the skills to be an asset to the city as mayor. I am concerned that our current leadership only listens to a select group of people and does not represent the interest of the city as a whole. I will be a mayor for all of Delafield as I am beholden to no one, can work with anyone, and will listen to everyone.”
Dehn has served on Delafield’s Police Commission, Public Works Commission, Plan Commission and chaired the Deer Management Committee. Currently, Dehn is the volunteer coordinator of the Town of Delafield Deer Management Program and a member of the Waukesha County Deer Advisory Board.
Dehn is part owner and vice president of CLOCworks, Inc., an energy software company providing energy reduction programs to schools and municipalities. He is a member of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Chamber of Commerce and the Sons of the American Legion, Delafield Post 196.
Dehn said one of his goals is to work with the business community to foster smart economic growth while balancing the desires to keep the area’s rural nature and feel. “Many people think it is one or the other, I believe we can have both,” he said. “Delafield is not just bricks and mortar. What makes Delafield great, besides the natural resources, is the people. And with proper leadership and effective listening we can work toward a Delafield that works for everyone.”