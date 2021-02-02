DELAFIELD — Since 2004, the Gadsden flag has been flown along the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Riverwalk in downtown Delafield, giving historical remembrance to its role in the Revolutionary War.
However, given the flag’s use at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 — in which four rioters and one police officer died and many more were injured or hospitalized — one Delafield resident is asking the Delafield Common Council to have the flag lowered.
Delafield native Jacki Lyden said at a recent Common Council meeting that the she watched in horror as people stormed the Capitol last month and realized the symbolism for the Gadsden flag has changed.
“Symbols change overtime, they just do,” Lyden said at the meeting. “When I saw that flag carried by the rioters and used to beat policemen over the head or seek out Vice President Pence, I thought the time has just come to retire this as any kind of responsible municipal symbol.”
Historically, the Gadsden flag was created by Christopher Gadsden in 1775 during the American Revolution and was used by the Continental Marines as an early motto flag to revolt against King George III.
Recently, the meaning and symbol of the flag has arguably changed over the years from being known as a Revolutionary War relic to becoming associated with the Tea Party in 2009 and now its use in the Capitol storming.
Lyden said she strongly believes the Gadsden flag’s symbolism has changed in the public eye.
“I do believe its use at the Capitol siege has taken over the American Revolution significance,” Lyden said. “Once something is in the public domain, and it gets associated with division or anger or violence or racism, it really becomes tainted.”
The Gadsden flag being flown in downtown Delafield makes Lyden angry and disappointed, because she thinks the city can do better, she said.
“If it’s being carried by Qanon, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters and so-called militias who find comfort in that as a symbol, why are we flying that in Delafield?” Lyden said.
Alderman Tim Aicher said he doesn’t understand why someone could be offended by the flag, but is willing to hear arguments and change his mind if they are strong enough.
“I need to understand why someone would be offended by it. I’m missing the point,” Aicher said. “I’m going to have to learn more before I’d be in favor of removing it. It belongs there. It’s one of the big symbols of the Revolution.”
Aicher said he doesn’t know why one incident involving the flag has to lead to the erasure of history.
“I hear where the resident is coming from, but I think it’s a really exaggerated hypersensitivity to something that is not really an issue that faces our city,” Aicher said.
Alderwoman Jackie Valde said she believes the flag should be lowered and the Betsy Ross flag should be left flying as the monument’s flag. “(The Gadsden flag) has been blazingly co-opted by people who were not respecting a free and fair election and trying to violently overthrow our Congress,” Valde said.
Valde said she doesn’t think Delafield should fly a flag that is tied to such “quintessentially un-American activities” and that this isn’t her first time asking for it to be lowered.
“I asked about three years ago for it to be taken down because it is not co-opted by people who are necessarily interested in a fully functioning democracy,” Valde said. “After Jan. 6 I think it really needs to be addressed.”
Alderman Phil Kasun said he has questions about flying the Gadsden flag in particular when there are many other Revolutionary War flags that can be flown to honor history.
“I think we should either have them all up and have a placard explaining them or don’t fly any of them,” Kasun said. “We shouldn’t be selective about flying just one flag considering how it’s been taken over.”
Delafield City Administrator Tom Hafner said the procedure is simple enough that if the council votes to have the flag removed, it would be removed the next morning.
Lyden said she has no problem with people displaying the flag on their personal property as it is their absolute First Amendment right, but that this issue is different because it is municipal.
“This is where we all walk and is on our main thoroughfare,” Lyden said. “We’re talking about expanding this community. I just think in the interest of being a welcoming, equitable and inviting place, we don’t fly flags that have been used in bloody, lethal insurrections at the American Capitol.”
The topic is expected to be on the Delafield Common Council’s agenda for the next meeting on Feb. 15.