WAUKESHA — A Delafield woman will serve at least six months in the county Huber jail and five years on probation after she defrauded a decorated World War II veteran out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and another woman in her care out of thousands more. Christine Hudson, who turned 62 on Tuesday, was sentenced Monday, and faces a one-year prison term and another on supervision afterward if she fails to complete probation, according to court records.
She was charged in April with a count of intentionally abusing patients causing harm and nine counts of theft in a business setting. In December, she pleaded no contest to two of the theft counts in a plea agreement that saw the remaining counts dismissed and considered for sentencing; the patient abuse count was dismissed completely.
The complaint against Hudson said she was taking care of a Town of Oconomowoc man identified in court records as CJP, 101. But comments made about CJP’s life in court matched published reports about Carl Patrinos, a Waukesha native who earned a Silver Star and a Bronze Star with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Division.
Hudson was able to get access to his finances, setting up numerous bank accounts, and taking as much as $452,958 from him, the complaint against her said, paying herself $800 a week for coordinating his care, paying her husband $400 a week for work around the man’s property, and gifting herself funds, too. The complaint said funds she also diverted parts of funds Patrinos had expended for his car to her own accounts. It added she also went on trips to Kentucky, Illinois, and Hawaii.
Hudson also became a caregiver for another woman, identified as JMS in court records, who died in April 2018 at age 93, but not before Hudson took up to $56,000 from her, and billing both for services she never rendered, as she claimed she was working up to 140 hours a week between both.
Patrinos told investigators he trusted Hudson, and when shown evidence of the thefts, said, “Oh boy, I’m a sucker,” the complaint said.
Assistant District Attorney Peter Tempelis said Patrinos is a supporter of various causes around the area, including Catholic education. He said the Hudsons paid off a number of vehicles, “in large part” with proceeds of fraud. He requested $224,679 in restitution to Patrinos and $33,220 for the other victim — amounts he said the state felt it could prove with a preponderance of the evidence — and said she has paid back $80,000 in restitution.
“CJP as well as his godson trusted the defendant,” he said. “In talking with CJP’s godson, he didn’t think this would ever happen to someone, especially someone like CJP.”
A woman answering the phone at Patrinos’ residence Tuesday said he was unavailable. Patrinos’ godson declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.
Defense attorney Craig Kuhary said there were lots of other patients Hudson cared for over the years, and she also once ran a nonprofit aimed at helping people with late-life care. She had special friendships with both JMS and, more so, Patrinos, that started out with “genuine love and care” as she volunteered to run errands, get groceries but changed as she took on more responsibilities for his care. When she was caring for two people, she became overextended, but luckily the two elderly victims were able to continue living their lives without significant change in circumstances like living arrangements, he said.
“It’s clear they had almost a father-daughter relationship toward the end ... and there were many solid years of care. Unfortunately, lines got blurred and she allowed herself to get sucked into it and take what she wasn’t allowed to take,” he said. “She failed him on a number of levels she’ll never be able to forget or disassociate herself from.”
Hudson apologized to both victims, saying she spent a lot of time protecting Patrinos from solicitations, and “unfortunately, unknowingly over time I turned into one of those people,” she said.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t look back in regret,” she said, adding that the loss of a dear friend is a lifelong penalty and pledging to work to make matters right.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. did note one of the vehicles Hudson had was a van equipped to transport people, and outside of the trips she did not appear to be living a lavish lifestyle. He said there did not appear to be a need to protect the public from Hudson, who had no prior record, but the case was one that demanded some level of punishment. He chided her for taking advantage of “some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” and said however the thefts started they couldn’t have continued to that extent without criminal intent behind them.
A restitution hearing was set for May 27. Hudson is to report to the Huber jail by March 29.