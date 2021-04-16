WASHINGTON - Republicans quickly unified Thursday against a new Democratic bill that would add four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court, and before the day was out, Democrats had already begun dividing over the issue.
Liberal Democrats hailed the decision as an opportunity to take back the majority on the highest court in the land. However, the “Judiciary Act of 2021” was immediately called a “court-packing” scheme by some critics, who argue it will divide the Democratic Party and set them up for heavy election losses in 2022.
The Democratic legislative measure would add four seats to be appointed by President Joe Biden and presumably assert a liberal majority on the court.
The claims of dividing the party gained traction when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at a news conference Thursday she would not support bringing the bill to the House floor. Whether she will give in to mounting pressure or hold her ground remains to be seen.
“Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., one of the leaders of the effort. “This legislation will restore the Court’s balance and public standing and begin to repair the damage done to our judiciary and democracy, and we should abolish the filibuster to ensure we can pass it.”
Democratic lawmakers behind the effort presented their plan at a news conference Thursday.
The Democrats pushing the measure point to Republicans’ blockage of then-nominee and now Attorney General Merrick Garland during former President Barack Obama’s late second term followed by former President Donald Trump’s appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett during an election year.
Republicans pushed back at their argument, calling it a naked power grab.
Rhetoric on both sides of this issue has become increasingly heated after years of grappling over justices, from refusing Garland to the contentious hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and more.
“Does expanding the Supreme Court count as infrastructure too?” asked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.
President Donald Trump secured the conservative majority on the court by appointing three justices during his term.
Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to expand the court in 1937 but was shot down by his own party. While Congress does have the authority to expand the court, it has remained at nine justices for over 150 years.