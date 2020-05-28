WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Thursday pulled legislation from the  
House floor to extend FBI surveillance authorities after President  
Donald Trump and Republicans turned against the measure and ensured  
its defeat.
  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there instead should be a new round  
of negotiations with the Senate over the expired powers the FBI  
considers vital in fighting terrorism. The House was expected to vote  
later to officially start those negotiations.
  The impasse raised the potential for the surveillance powers to  
remain expired indefinitely. The provisions, which lapsed in March,  
allow the FBI to get a court order for business records in national  
security investigations and conduct surveillance on subjects without  
establishing they’re acting on behalf of an international terrorism  
organization. They also make it easier for investigators to continue  
eavesdropping on a subject who has switched cellphone providers to  
thwart detection.
  A bill renewing those authorities passed the Senate with 80 votes  
earlier this month, and it appeared on track for easy passage. The  
House had overwhelmingly supported a similar measure in March with  
the support of 126 Republicans. That bill was a compromise worked out  
between the two parties and Attorney General William Barr.
  But the compromise crumbled this week as Trump threatened a veto  
and House Republicans who had once voted for the bill quickly  
followed his lead.
  House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who praised the bill in  
March and said it included ‘‘important reforms‘‘ to guard against  
abuses, reversed that stance when Trump said he opposed it. On  
Thursday, McCarthy said Congress should ‘‘take a pause.‘‘
  Pelosi criticized Republicans for the about-face, noting that some  
were praising the legislation as recently as Wednesday morning. She  
said that as soon as the president made his views known, ‘‘the  
commitment to national security disappeared.’’
  Without a veto-proof majority, Pelosi said, the House would not  
attempt to pass the measure and instead start direct negotiations.  
Democrats had scheduled a vote on the legislation Wednesday but  
adjourned without holding it as it became clear the votes were not  
there. Dozens of House Democrats were opposed to the bill.
  McCarthy said he supported the move to renew negotiations, saying  
that was ‘‘the appropriate thing to do.’’
  In threatening a veto, Trump cited his frustration with  
surveillance practices during the Russia investigation, which he  
refers to as a witch hunt.
  On Twitter Thursday, Trump praised ‘‘GREAT Republican Congressmen &  
Congresswomen’’ who blocked the bill ‘‘that would just perpetuate the  
abuse that produced the Greatest Political Crime In the History of  
the U.S., the Russian Witch-Hunt. Fantastic Job!’’
  An inspector general report documented serious mistakes in how the  
FBI used its authorities during its probe into ties between the Trump  
presidential campaign and Russia, though it said the FBI was  
justified in opening the investigation and and found no evidence that  
it acted with political bias. The problems documented included errors  
and omissions in applications the FBI submitted under the Foreign  
Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor a former Trump campaign  
adviser.
  Republicans have historically been hawkish on preserving  
surveillance powers in the name of national security, and the powers  
up for renewal aren’t directly related to the errors that were  
uncovered during the Russia investigation.
  But Trump has used the legislation to criticize the investigation,  
which eventually was turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller.  
Mueller found insufficient evidence to establish a criminal  
conspiracy between his campaign and Russia but said it could not  
exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.
  Complicating matters on the surveillance bill were new objections  
from the Justice Department and old divisions within the Democratic  
Party. The department said it opposed a Senate add to the bill that  
would attempt to boost protections for some surveillance subjects,  
and Democrats who have long opposed surveillance laws reiterated on  
Wednesday that they wouldn’t support the bill.
  The only difference between the House and Senate bills is the  
amendment adopted by the Senate with 77 votes. That bipartisan  
language, sponsored by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Patrick Leahy, D- 
Vermont, would allow more third-party oversight to protect people in  
some surveillance cases.
  The Justice Department said Wednesday that the amended Senate  
version of the bill would ‘‘weaken national security tools while  
doing nothing to address the abuses’’ identified by the inspector  
general’s report.
  And the leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which has  
about 70 Democratic House members, reiterated Wednesday that they’d  
oppose the bill, saying the legislation doesn’t do enough to protect  
Americans’ privacy.
  ‘‘We cannot in good conscience vote for legislation that violates  
Americans’ fundamental right to privacy,’’ said the progressive  
caucus’ leaders, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

