Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.