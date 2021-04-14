WAUKESHA COUNTY — A high-speed chase that began in Hartland when an officer tried to pull a stolen vehicle over resulted in the termination of the pursuit by many departments throughout Waukesha County this afternoon.
According to a statement from the Hartland Police Department, at around 4:17 p.m. Hartland officers located the stolen vehicle. The department said that when the officer initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop and sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle and were assisted by the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waukesha Police Department.
The pursuit was terminated in the Waukesha Police Department and remains an active investigation by the Hartland Police Department, the release said.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Freeman that the Waukesha Police Department terminated the pursuit when the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 164.
The vehicle was last seen by the Waukesha Police Department in the area of Racine Avenue and Highway 164.
Baumann said the driver had been driving erratically and so “the desirable thing to do would be to safeguard our community members” and terminate the pursuit.
Other agencies followed the Waukesha Police Department’s determination and also terminated their pursuits, as the chase was led throughout multiple jurisdictions, he said.