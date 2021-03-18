WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the on-duty deputy who shot a suspect in a Feb. 3 crime spree in the 8100 block of Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum that resulted in the deaths of two men will not face charges.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office reviewed an independent police investigation relating to the fatal police shooting of Nicholas S. Pingel, a 30year-old West Bend man. The independent investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigations.
Washington County District Attorney Mark Bensen officially cleared the deputy’s actions as a justifiable homicide. Bensen determined the deputy had acted within the scope of the law by protecting himself and others when he used deadly force.
The deputy has been on administrative leave since the incident occurred and has now returned to service.
“Our deputy was placed in a situation that necessitated the use of deadly force in the course of his work to safeguard the community he took an oath to protect,” said Sheriff Martin Schulteis in a statement. “This entire incident is a tragedy on many different levels. The fact that the district attorney determined the deputy’s actions were clearly necessary, justified and authorized under law, reaffirms the deputy stopped further victimization of innocent citizens that afternoon.”
Now that the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office is now able to release further details about the officer-involved shooting.
On Feb. 3 around 2:30 p.m., Pingel stole a car in West Bend and crashed it on Forest View Road about 15 minutes later. A 52-year-old Port Washington woman came upon the accident and stopped to see if anyone needed assistance. Pingel assaulted her and attempted to take her car, but crashed that car while leaving the driveway.
Pingel ran to a residence in the 8100 block of Forest View Road and forced entry into the locked home. He demanded car keys from the homeowners, but was unable to start the car. He returned to the residence where he assaulted the couple. The 72year-old male homeowner retrieved a handgun for protection. Pingel overpowered the victim and took control of the gun before fatally shooting the man.
He fled on foot to another residence in the 8200 block of Forest View Road where he encountered another resident. He obtained a shotgun in the home and fatally shot the homeowner, a 77-year-old man, just outside his garage before fleeing the residence.
All victims were random and unknown to the suspect.
Around 3:05 p.m., the deputy was responding southbound on Forest View Road from County Highway H to the initial scene. He knew he was responding to a “shots fired” altercation.
Before arriving on scene, the deputy observed a subject armed with a shotgun standing along the east side of Forest View Road about 0.6 miles north of the first crime scene. The location was later determined to be the scene where the second homicide victim’s shotgun was stolen.
As the deputy approached, the suspect leveled the shotgun and fired one round, which did not hit the deputy nor the squad car. The deputy backed his squad car in the northern direction around a curve in the roadway to establish a north perimeter, out of view of the suspect, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
The deputy exited his squad car and positioned himself behind the engine block with his rifle.
As additional units arrived, the suspect rounded the corner in the road still holding the shotgun. Officers commanded the suspect to drop the gun, but he shouldered the weapon and pointed it at deputies.
There was an exchange of gunfire from about 120 yards and the suspect was hit with one fatal round in the chest. The deputy fired first during the second altercation.
Lifesaving measures were not immediately started on the suspect since deputies lost visual contact with him after the second exchange. At the time, it was unsure if the suspect was hit or still posed a danger.
The deputies maintained their perimeter position to contain the scene until the suspect was located deceased using a drone.