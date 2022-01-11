Design work finished for north end of I-43 corridor project

MEQUON - The new calendar year means the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin ramping up work on its Interstate 43 North-South Reconstruction Project. The plan spans 14 miles from Silver Spring Drive in Glendale north to Highway 60 in Grafton and includes expanding the highway to three lanes in each direction. Additionally, five interchanges will be reconstructed:
- Good Hope Road
- Brown Deer Road, which includes building a new diverging diamond interchange
- County Line Road, which will include a new full-access interchange
- Mequon Road
- Pioneer Road.
According to the most recent WisDOT project newsletter, design teams have finalized all of the plans for the north end of the corridor, from Highland Road to Highway 60, and this is where much of the work this year will be targeted.
That includes building a new interchange at Highland Road in Mequon.
Highland Road, between Port Washington Road and Lake Shore Drive, will close early this year through fall for construction of the interchange and replacement of the bridge over the roadway. It is expected to last until fall.
Also closing early this year is Port Washington Road between Port Washington Lane and County Line Road while the bridge over I-43 is reconstructed. That will occur sometime early this year and last until fall.
Also closing is Donges Bay Road, from Port Washington Road and the Union Pacific Railroad, which will occur sometime early this year, through late summer.
It is not clear exactly when the closures will occur.
Katherine Drive, between Zedler Lane and Port Washington Road, will close late summer through fall.
Drivers using I-43 between Highland Road and Highway 60 can expect traffic shifts in lanes throughout the year to accommodate temporary widening for paving of the new northbound median, shoulder and lanes.
Other road closures this year will allow for the reconstruction of bridges, such as on Lakefield Road, Falls Road and Pioneer Road.
WisDOT also reports that five new noise barriers will be built in the following locations:
- From the Union Pacific Railroad to Nicolet High School on the west side of I-43
- From Good Hope Road Brown Deer Road on the east side
- Brown Deer Road to County Line Road on the east side of I-43
- Winesap Court to Baldwin Court, south of Mequon Road, on the west side of I-43
- Liebau Road to Highland Road on the west side of I-43.
The freeway is expected to remain open to two lanes during peak travel times, according to WisDOT. Access to businesses and residences will remain open.