Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., squeezes into an elevator with White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, center, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, left, and other White House officials as they leave a private meeting with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Determined not to let his $3.5 trillion government overhaul collapse, President Joe Biden cleared his schedule late Thursday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept.