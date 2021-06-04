WAUKESHA — A Village of Waukesha man accused of causing the injuries that led to his father’s death last year admitted to deputies that he and his father had a physical altercation, a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department detective testified Thursday.
Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Alex O’Toole said Samuel Eichstaedt at first maintained he’d had no contact with his father for at least three days before Gary Eichstaedt, 64, was found in his Lawnsdale Road home Aug. 20 with injuries that proved fatal. But when confronted with video evidence taken from Eichstaedt’s phone that showed him at the home he shared with his father as late as Aug. 19, Eichstaedt changed his story and said his father had kicked him out, the detective testified.
O’Toole said Eichstaedt admitted to hitting, punching and kicking his father and hitting him in the head with a rock. O’Toole also discussed other evidence taken from Eichstaedt’s phone, including a video taken Aug. 19 that had the younger Eichstaedt saying. “Target in sight” and a video taken a day earlier where Sam Eichstaedt told his father he was helping a friend move to Chicago.
That friend, Dontrell Williams, testified Thursday that Eichstaedt never helped him move to Chicago.
O’Toole also spoke of searches that were done using Eichstaedt’s phone, for phrases like “My parents never gave me love and now a pandemic” and “I can’t live with my parents in this pandemic” on Aug. 16. He also referenced a note found on the phone that said, “Take it like a man, Gary. If you were a man you’d look me in the eye as I send a bullet through your skull.”
Medical examiner testifies
Earlier on Thursday, Dr. Amy Sheil, associate medical examiner for Waukesha County, testified, saying Gary Eichstaedt’s death was due to complications of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries. She said there were 17 points of injury when describing blunt force trauma to the head, as well as cut wounds to his face, a possible stab wound to the chest that did not penetrate the breast bone, and linear and parallel cut wounds to the neck, and a fractured bone underneath the chin that is usually a very difficult bone to break. In the autopsy she noted several fractured ribs on both sides, some that showed signs of advanced healing, but some that appeared to have been more recent, consistent with the timeline of the two weeks Gary Eichstaedt lived after his injuries. She said a wound to the left rear of his head was a “pressure injury” resulting from a lack of blood flow, meaning it took at least 90 minutes but more likely several hours without movement to develop. Sheil noted it was unlikely that all of the injuries to Gary Eichstaedt’s head resulted from one blow.
Also Thursday, Emily Foran, a friend of Sam Eichstaedt and his roommate for about three years, said Eichstaedt had been furloughed from his job as a hair stylist during the pandemic last year and hadn’t been paying rent for several months. Due to their deteriorating relationship, she no longer wanted to live with him and said their landlord didn’t want to extend a renewed lease to Eichstaedt.
“He said if I kicked him out he’d have to move in with his dad and if he had to move back in with his dad he’d put a bullet between his eyes and I’d make him a murderer,” she testified.
Another person, Emma Whitlow, testified she was a friend of Eichstaedt and he made an appointment to go to her home to cut her hair on Aug. 20 in the afternoon. He was there about 20 minutes, with no work done toward her haircut, when Eichstaedt said he got a text message that his dad was “down” in a hospital and had to leave. But he left her with several objects, including a computer drive, a Nintendo Switch, laptop computer, a music machine, and other things that he said he just wanted to get rid of. Whitlow suggested she sell some of the items as they were expensive, she said; Eichstaedt later reported the items were missing from his home, court records said. She returned the items to sheriff’s investigators in October after they asked her about them.
At the end of the day Thursday, the state rested its case in chief. The trial resumes today, with a decision looming on whether Eichstaedt will testify and whether the defense will call any witnesses. It is scheduled to conclude today.