WASHINGTON COUNTY — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings, rather than the previously suggested 6 feet, to reflect new evidence. The West Bend and Germantown school districts, however, plan to maintain the CDC’s previous guidelines for the time being, and are consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for any potential changes.
Under the new CDC guidelines, elementary school students should remain at least 3 feet apart in classrooms. Middle and high school students should remain at least 3 feet apart when community transmission is low, moderate or substantial.
Masks and face coverings should continue to be worn.
Outside of the classroom, a 6-foot distance should still be maintained between adults in a school building and between adults and students, in common areas, where masks cannot be worn, during activities when increased exhalation occurs and in community settings outside of the classroom.
West Bend School District Superintendent Jen Wimmer is meeting with health officials this week to discuss possible changes to the district’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Children’s Hospital and the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department continue to advise schools on how to remain operating using the guidance currently provided, including wearing face masks, cleaning procedures and physical distancing,” Wimmer wrote in an e-newsletter to district families Friday. “In addition, the state and public health department will review the new CDC information regarding physical distance in schools to determine if any changes can be made to our current practices regarding quarantine.”
The Germantown School District is also not making any major changes to its COVID-19 guidelines as of now, and are waiting for instruction from the DHS and the World Health Organization.
“Because most of our students are back in school and in a classroom, there are situations that create less than 6 feet of distance, putting kids closer to 3 feet of distance than the 6 feet,” said Superintendent Brett Stousland. The district is also meeting with the Wisconsin DHS to discuss possible changes.
The CDC has also released guidelines stating that fully vaccinated individuals can gather without a mask or face covering two weeks after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after their dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
As of Friday, 31,641 Washington County residents, or 23.3 percent, have been vaccinated, according to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. In the county, 1.6 percent of those ages 16 and 17 have been vaccinated.
None of the available vaccines are authorized for those under the age of 16 until further studies are completed. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for minors ages 16 and 17.
Educational staff are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
The CDC stated that while the risk of COVID-19 infection in public settings is lower for fully vaccinated people, precautions should still be taken since transmission risk in public settings is higher and likely increases with the number of unvaccinated people present.
The distance would stay at 6 feet for middle and high school students if community transmission is high and cohorting is not possible.