WAUKESHA — Locally school districts have spoken out regarding a generic threat of violence circulating on the social media platform TikTok. No specific district is mentioned, but the threats indicate Friday, Dec. 17, as a specific date.
“Several students have come forward today indicating that there is a general school threat message circulating on Tik Tok,” said Waukesha Schools Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch, in a statement. “These threats are not specifically directed at the School District of Waukesha but indicate that on Dec 17, 2021, there will be school shootings. Parents, we are asking you to discuss this with your children. We take all threats seriously and any threats against the school or district will be disciplined to the greatest extent possible, up to and including expulsion from school. If you or your child hears of any specific threat to our district, we ask that you please report it immediately.”
Koch said the district has been working with school resource offices and Waukesha Police in general. “We looked into it yesterday,” he said. “(We) found that this is happening all over the country.” He emphasized there are safety procedures in place at the district.
Elmbrook Schools said in a statement it is also aware of the TikTok threat. “The Brookfield Police Department and our School Resource Officers are aware of the threat and continue to assess any potential impact on our schools,” the district said. “To ensure that Elmbrook Schools continues to be a safe place to learn, there will be an increased police presence at our schools on December 17th.”
Elmbrook noted that “if a student is not comfortable going to an adult directly, they can use Wisconsin’s Speak Up, Speak Out app that will notify a school administrator and/or police authorities immediately.”
The School District of Menomonee Falls said the TikTok post referent to a school threat “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday. “The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” the district said. “We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and are taking it seriously. Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Menomonee Falls Police Department regarding the post.”