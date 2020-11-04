OCONOMOWOC - State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, has defeated Melissa Winker, D-Oconomowoc, in a highly contested race for the District 38 state Assembly seat.
Dittrich received 21,332 votes, about 58% of the vote, while Winker received 14,846 votes, about 41% of the vote, respectively. There were 351 write-in, over and under votes, accounting for the remaining 1% of the vote.
Dittrich said in a statement that "the left tried to steal the election away from residents" of District 38 by dumping an 'incredible' amount of money into the race.
"However, the people spoke definitively taking a stand to choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness over socialism and government overreach," Dittrich said in a statement.
Winker was unable to be reached for comment after numerous calls to her and her campaign manager.
Dittrich said this year's campaign season was much more "vitriolic and vicious."
"However, my campaign of integrity prevailed despite lies and out-of-state money," she stated.
In addition, Dittrich said in her statement that she is grateful for the support, love, prayers and votes that carried her through the election and to victory on Election Day.
"This victory is not just a victory for me, but a victory for the people of the great 38th," Dittrich said.
Dittrich said her re-election shows that her constituents know how hard she works for them and will continue to do so.
In her first term, Dittrich said she promised to be open to discussion and new ideas, as well as listening to constituents from the entire district.
"I pledge to continue these practices, and work to move our state forward as we tackle the challenges facing our state," she said in her statement.
Looking ahead, Dittrich said her second term she is intending to run for a leadership position in the Republican caucus.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
