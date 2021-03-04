MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, introduced a pair of bills Tuesday that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college.
The bill would allow students to join teams only that correspond to their biological sex as assigned by a doctor at birth, unless the sport is classified as ‘‘coed.’’ It would apply to public and private schools, as well as the University of Wisconsin and technical colleges.
The proposals come as a growing number of state high school athletic associations in the U.S. have enabled transgender athletes to play on teams based on their gender identity, and the NCAA has trans-inclusive guidelines for all its member
schools. Dittrich said Gov. Tony Evers would be a ‘‘sexist’’ if he doesn’t sign it.
“If the governor is truly for women, why would he not sign something like this?’’ Dittrich said. “It is wholly unfair for a woman to be competing and think she’s only competing against other females.”
Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Evers did say in a Facebook post that his message to Wisconsin’s transgender kids and students is simple.
“I see you. You are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong,” Evers said in the post.
Dittrich said when Title IX was introduced in her youth it made a way for women to be inspired by the high achievement of other women.
“Now, in a fractured, well-meaning attempt at inclusion, women’s achievements have once again been put at great risk of loss,” Dittrich said.
Alex Corona, the transgender program coordinator for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, said people who are anti-trans use language that say it’s for families and for children when it really isn’t.
“This bill is inherently based in transphobia and is against transgender people participating in a way that affirms us,” Corona said.
Rep. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said in a statement that bills like Dittrich’s are showing up in state legislatures around the country in a coordinated attack on the LGBTQ+ community.
“Let me say this loud and clear — trans rights are human rights and human rights are trans rights,” Agard said in the statement. “This attack on the LGBTQ+ community is shameful.
“Trans-kids are not a political pawn that can be used to divide our communities. These are children who want to live their lives and excel just like any other child. Perpetuating anti-trans stereotypes hurts not only trans individuals, but also the student athletes they claim they are protecting.”
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said women’s sports “would be ruined forever” if trans women athletes would be allowed to compete in the girls’ leagues.
“Why would you compete if you knew you couldn’t win? We want a fair playing field,” Brandtjen said.
However, Corona said anti-trans sports bills are mostly focused on trans women, that the bills argue trans women are actually men, and that it is some sort of advantage in physical ability. Corona maintains that is not true.
“Trans women have been approved to participate in the Olympics and have never dominated the field,” Corona said. “This is not about trans women trying to dominate. This is about trans women trying to feel included and especially in the high school and collegiate level.”
Opponents of the bill say bills like Dittrich’s violate not only Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, but also rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Opponents also argue that such bans will further marginalize vulnerable students.
In her interview with News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dave Michaels on Friday, Dittrich said parents are driving the response to the growing questions over trans athletes competing against young women in high school sports.
But for Kettle Moraine girls’ basketball coach Todd Clark, that hasn’t been his experience.
“I haven’t heard any talk about it at all,” Clark said. “Not from players, parents or administration. I’ve heard nothing about it. I’m not saying they’re not hearing it, but it’s something that I’ve not been a part of or heard hearsay or gossip about.”
Clark said he doesn’t have an opinion one way or the other about the bill and that it’s out of his control and not something he is “going to worry about by any means.”
“If there is another group of people that are playing, good for them, but I don’t really have an opinion on it either way, I guess,” Clark said. “It’s not going to affect anything we’re doing, so we’re just going to keep playing and go from there.”
Corona said she believes sports or any extracurricular activity is all about community, teamwork, camaraderie and being involved in something.
“That’s what transgender people what, just to be included and involved and not to be pushed away or othered or put into some third category under the guise of inclusion and under the guise of protecting women,” Corona said. “You can’t say you’re protecting women when you’re excluding women.”
Dittrich did not respond to questions regarding her bill being called transphobic or what would happen to the transgender athletes under her bill if not enough players were available to field a team.
Also contributing: The Associated Press and The Center Square