Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.